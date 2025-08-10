Uganda faces 55,000-unit blood deficit

In a move to boost Uganda's blood stock, health experts are calling on the public to actively participate in blood donation drives instead of leaving the responsibility to school children alone. They say this will enable the country to secure enough blood units in storage and, in turn, save the lives of patients.

Ms Sarah Mutegombwa, the Program Manager for Blood Donor Recruitment at the Uganda Red Cross Society, underscored the importance of blood donation. She appealed to communities and the working fraternity to embrace donation drives to reverse the alarming trend of 16 women dying daily in Uganda due to lack of blood.

Ms Mutegombwa noted that the working class should not leave blood donation to school-going children, yet the benefits are shared widely: 50% of the blood is used by children under 5 years, 30% by pregnant mothers, 10% by accident victims, and the remaining 10% by patients with cancer, HIV, and other diseases. She advised healthy individuals aged 17 to 60 years, weighing over 50 kilograms, to donate blood at least three times a year.

“I urge everyone, including human resources (HR) professionals, to embrace blood donation. We have no factory for blood; it must come from people. About 70% of the blood we collect comes from schools, but when schools close for holidays, our supply drops. That is why we are urging the public to step in and save lives. We need to collect more blood units, and it is possible,” Ms Mutegombwa said.

According to the Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS), Uganda still faces a deficit of 55,000 units of blood. By June 2025, UBTS had collected 395,000 units out of the 450,000 units required annually.

Against this backdrop, Mr Ronald Bossa, President of the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU), announced that HRMAU, in partnership with other organizations, will host the 3rd Annual HR Sports Gala on August 23, 2025, at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Sports Grounds. The event, themed “Healthy People, Productive Workplaces,” will include a blood donation drive benefiting not only the more than 400 HR professionals expected to attend but also surrounding communities.

“We are losing many people to non-communicable diseases. We are calling upon HR departments to prioritize healthy living through initiatives like sports galas and other fitness activities for their staff. The government should also develop policies and measures to increase blood collection and storage,” Mr. Bossa said.

Ms Sheilah Aboth, a health specialist at C-Care, stressed the importance of health insurance, regular wellness tests, and patient health education to avoid emergencies and preventable deaths.

“Only 1% of Ugandans are insured, and over 40% pay for health services out-of-pocket. Where does that leave us? We lose 600,000 people annually, yet less than 1% come for wellness checks. We urge Ugandan s to embrace regular health checkups to avoid abrupt deaths,” Ms. Aboth said.

Despite the growing demand for blood, the Ministry of Health and UBTS currently operate only 14 permanent donor centers across Uganda—eight regional blood banks and six blood centers—alongside numerous mobile donation sites throughout the year.



