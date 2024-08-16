Uganda faces blood shortage during holidays, says UBTS

The Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) has issued an urgent call for blood donations as schools prepare to close for holidays, citing a recurring shortage of blood during this period.

"We need to support each other, as most medical conditions are emergencies that require blood," said Dr Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, emphasising the constant need for blood donations. "Mothers with child complications, severe anaemia, sickle cell, cancer, accident victims, and those undergoing surgeries and medical conditions need blood every day."

The UBTS made the appeal during the launch of the Indian Association Uganda's mega Blood Donation Drive 2024, on Thursday, which aims to collect 7700 units of blood in one month. "Our mandate is to make blood available in good quantities to manage patients in hospitals," said Dr. Byabazaire.

Mr Nukundane Kyakamara, Public Relations Officer at UBTS, noted that while current stocks meet demand, the upcoming holiday season may lead to a slowdown in donations. "We are facing challenges in addressing illegal blood sales due to lack of evidence," he added.

The Indian Association Uganda aims to double last year's collection and has organized over 60 blood donation camps across the country. "We want to save patients in need of blood in hospitals," said Paresh Mehta, community mobilizer for the Indian Association.

Raju Sareen, also from the Indian Association Uganda, said, "We recorded success in last year's blood collection, which saved many lives. We are targeting to collect 7700 units in one month."

Santosh Gumte, Director of Plascom, emphasized the importance of giving back to the community through blood transfusion. "Giving blood to Ugandans will not stop here; we shall continue even in the future."