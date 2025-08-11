Uganda faces rising foodborne illnesses as safety concerns mount

Uganda is facing an escalating burden of foodborne illnesses, placing food safety at the forefront of the country’s public health challenges, officials said during the launch of the 2nd Uganda National Conference on Health, Human Rights and Development (UCHD 2025) on August 9.

The Ministry of Health and the Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) will host the three-day conference in Kampala this September.

Over 350 delegates from government, civil society, academia, private sector, and international partners are expected to discuss social determinants of health, with a focus on food safety’s critical role in shaping health outcomes.

Dr Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services, underscored the urgency of tackling contamination across the entire food chain.

“If you don’t address it in all the food chain, then contamination will happen which is fueling cancers like that of the liver,” he said, linking unsafe food to cancer and other serious diseases.

Dr Olaro lamented the silence among experts, particularly nutritionists, despite growing food-related health issues.

He warned that even individuals maintaining healthy lifestyles remain vulnerable to toxins like aflatoxins found in contaminated foods.

Highlighting another public health concern, Dr Olaro spoke on early pregnancies.

“We cannot talk of a developing country if you are seeing all these girls getting pregnant. You are definitely losing human capital,” he said, noting only four percent of girls return to school after teenage pregnancies and urging empowerment initiatives to reduce vulnerability.

UCHD 2025 aims to accelerate Uganda’s progress toward Universal Health Coverage and the Vision 2040 development agenda through cross-sector collaboration addressing the social determinants of health, which account for roughly 80 percent of health outcomes.

Fatia Kiyange, CEHURD’s Executive Director, stressed the need for multi-sectoral approaches beyond healthcare.

“The transport sector, while one of the top causes of mortality due to accidents, is not the Ministry of Health’s responsibility. Yet, these outcomes impact the health system,” she explained.

Agnes Kirabo, Executive Director of the Food Rights Alliance, revealed that food contamination causes illness in about 10 percent of Ugandans annually, severely burdening the health system.

A young girl cooks in Barrio Market in Abok Sub-county, Oyam District, on January 15, 2025. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH.

Uganda spends an estimated $15 billion yearly treating foodborne illnesses, a figure Kirabo called “alarming.”

“The agriculture sector must focus on quality, not just quantity. We need stricter regulation of chemicals used in food production to reduce this burden,” Kirabo said.