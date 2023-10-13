Uganda farmers get $2.9m fertiliser tonic

The African Development Bank Group has green-lit a project to provide 60,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to 400,000 smallholder farmers in Uganda.

The Africa Fertiliser Financing Mechanism will boost farmers’ access to fertilisers with nearly $2.9m (Shs10.8b) in credit guarantees and grant funding.

“In Uganda, the fertiliser consumption is about 2.5 kg/ha. The project will help to make fertiliser more accessible and appropriately used by farmers, which would, in turn, boost agricultural productivity and help to improve food security in Uganda,” Ms Marie Claire Kalihangabo, the Africa Fertiliser Financing Mechanism coordinator, said of the Fertiliser Financing for Sustainable Agriculture Management project that will also link wholesalers to around 25 hub agro-dealers and 125 retail agro-dealers, who will on-sell the fertiliser to farmers.

The development is a much-needed tonic for Uganda, which has since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, grappled with a dwindling supply of NPK fertiliser. According to Makerere University’s Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), the war made a bad situation worse.

“Before the Ukraine war [in February 2022], the prices of NPK and other fertilisers were already high, and the war only exacerbated them. From March 2022, the international price of NPK increased by 22 percent from $714 (Shs2.7m) to $869 (Shs3.2m) [per tonne] in August 2022,” the EPRC revealed in its Agricultural Finance Year Book 2022.

The EPRC also cited the effect of a decline in global NPK shipments. The disruption in fertiliser supply led to the increased cost of inputs for plantation and large-scale crops such as sugarcane, oil palm, maize, sunflower and soybean. All of these require the use of a lot of inorganic fertilisers.

The 2006 African Union Summit Abuja Declaration on fertiliser recommended that African countries apply at least 50kgs of nutrients per hectare by 2015. It proffered that this would help attain and sustain the six percent annual growth target in the agricultural sector. The target has proved elusive for many as exemplified by the currently highly varied fertiliser use levels of 45kg/ha in Ethiopia, 146kg/ha in Malawi, 4.5kg/ha in Niger, 128kg/ha in Nigeria, and 16kg/ha in Tanzania per a 2018 World Bank report.

With a current average fertiliser use level of less than 2kg/ha, Uganda is far from achieving the target. The 2019 Uganda Annual Agricultural Survey estimated fertiliser use at 24 percent of farmers, which is a significant milestone in largely smallholder-based farming.

While the credit guarantee courtesy of the African Development Bank Group that will support increased fertiliser availability in Uganda comes as a welcome relief, the EPRC believes a lot more can be done.

“It is critical that the government considers implementing the policy actions, including revisiting its plan of revamping the Tororo fertiliser factory, envisioned in the Uganda Fertiliser Policy of 2016, to locally produce fertilisers as part of its import replacement drive spelt out under the NDP [National Development Plan] III,” it noted in the Agricultural Finance Year Book 2022.

It added: “There is a need to design and operationalise the national food reserve system as a mechanism to stabilise Uganda’s food supply and prices, and to ensure domestic food availability and affordability. This should be concurrently implemented with efforts aimed at boosting local wheat and other staple food production and enhanced productivity to assure stable supplies.”

Uganda is a net importer of wheat, with the vast bulk of it coming from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Wheat is a critical intermediate input in the manufacture of bread, biscuits and related products, consumed by both urban and rural dwellers in Uganda, although little grown in the country.

“The Russia-Ukraine war changed the volume of wheat imports into Uganda with imports from Ukraine significantly declining from $10m (Shs37.3b) in December 2021, to zero in January 2022, before recovering to $2m (Shs7.5b) in September 2022,” the EPRC said.

The upward trend in domestic wheat prices has since hurt consumers of wheat-related products, reflecting an increase in the amounts consumers must pay as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Between March 2022 and February 2023, the CPI for wheat flour increased by 22 percent, while the CPI for chapatis, one of the local wheat flour products, increased by 16 percent.

Expenditure on wheat accounted for the largest share of household expenses (41 percent) compared to other costs, such as accommodation, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (18 percent), and education (seven percent) per the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos).

Many food-based businesses use wheat in their daily production as part of the agro-industrialisation efforts, with wheat milled and used as flour for the preparation of bread, buns and chapati, and the industrial production of biscuits, noodles and pasta.