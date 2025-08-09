Uganda fights to protect coffee exports amid US tariff setback

Uganda had just begun making steady inroads into the lucrative US retail coffee market when a sudden 15 percent tariff was imposed on its imports, threatening to undo recent gains.

The tariff, introduced by the US government, has alarmed trade officials who fear losing a foothold in one of the world’s most competitive coffee markets.

According to Mr Odrek Rwabwogo, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), the move reflects a political shift from the previous US administration under Donald Trump, but he remains optimistic about reversing it.

“If you check the numbers, they sell $130 million to us, and we sell $120 million to them. It is a small but evenly balanced trade, meaning there is no need to impose any tariff,” he said. “From what we know, the US imposes tariffs where they buy more and sell less, but in our case, trade is balanced.”

Uganda recently succeeded in placing roasted coffee and espresso products directly into US retail outlets, an achievement years in the making. However, the new levy could make Ugandan coffee uncompetitive against established brands like Colombia’s, which benefit from shorter supply chains and stronger global recognition.

“If a kilo costs $10 and you add 15 percent, customers will naturally opt for the cheaper alternative,” Rwabwogo warned.

Tariffs are not Uganda’s only challenge. Non-tariff barriers such as stringent food safety requirements have long hindered access to Western markets.

In response, Uganda is fast-tracking the establishment of a National Foods Authority to oversee chemical use, animal feeds, veterinary medicine, and laboratory standards.

“We want a central authority that can issue certificates secured by blockchain for credibility, ensuring our products are accepted without doubt,” Rwabwogo said.

At the core of Uganda’s competitiveness issues lies a domestic gap in farming knowledge. Many farmers juggle multiple ventures without a clear plan or understanding of export standards. To address this, PACEID has launched a radio program to educate farmers on quality control, traceability, and market demands, delivering vital information directly to rural communities.

Rwabwogo believes changing public attitudes toward agriculture is crucial.

“You only procure what you have produced. Yet many young people finish school looking for procurement jobs instead of going to the farm,” he noted. He argues farming should be marketed as attractively as consumer brands:

“The way you market Coca-Cola should be the way you speak about coffee from Bulambuli.”

For him, storytelling is key to building agricultural pride. He describes Bugisu coffee grown on volcanic hills and roasted to perfection—imagery designed to entice buyers and inspire local farmers.

“Why should anyone feel insecure talking about agriculture, which creates jobs, feeds us, and is largely organic?” he asked.

For Rwabwogo, the battle is as much about mindset as it is about trade policy. He warns against social media habits that distract from economic activity, urging instead that platforms be used to share knowledge on farming, aquaculture, and agro-processing.

“A tonne of fish from Lake Victoria creates 200 jobs. If we can have that discussion on social media, it makes a huge difference,” he said.

Uganda’s coffee industry now walks a tightrope, pushing for tariff relief while strengthening domestic systems to ensure quality and traceability. For PACEID, the long-term goal is clear: keep Ugandan coffee credible, competitive, and compelling in every market it enters.







