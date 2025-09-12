Uganda gets 28 new cancer specialists

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has graduated 28 fellows from its two-year specialised training programme aimed at increasing the number of highly skilled doctors capable of delivering advanced cancer care across the country.

The UCI Director, Dr Jackson Orem, described the graduation as a significant milestone in addressing Uganda’s critical human resource gap in oncology. He emphasised that the fellowship programme is essential for improving access to high-quality cancer treatment.

“These are what we call super specialists,” Dr Orem explained.

“In medical training, there are hierarchies. For fields like oncology and cardiology, you must first qualify as a specialist before undertaking fellowship training. That additional layer makes them super specialists.”

He said the new graduates include specialists from diverse fields, such as gynaecology, internal medicine, and paediatrics, who have now attained advanced training in oncology.

“That’s why we have sub-specialties like gynaecological oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, and now urological oncology, which we’ve just introduced,” he said.

Dr Orem highlighted the benefits of training such experts locally, noting that it would help mitigate brain drain.

“We no longer need to send these professionals abroad for training. Local training means we can train more people, at lower cost, and keep them accessible to our health system,” he said. He added that Ugandan patients stand to gain the most.

“Our patients will now have greater access to specialised care, and as we train more fellows, those numbers will keep increasing.”

Ongoing shortage

Despite the progress, Dr Orem admitted that the country still faces a significant shortfall in oncology specialists.

“We’ve graduated 28 fellows so far. If another 14 graduate next year, the number will keep growing, but the gap remains large,” he said.

“We estimate that Uganda needs around 3,000 of these super specialists to achieve adequate capacity for managing cancer effectively nationwide.”

One of the graduates, Dr Walter Erabu, a gynaecologist working with UCI, said the training has equipped him to better serve cancer patients.

“The fellowship was comprehensive. It focused on surgical management of gynaecological cancers, like cervical, ovarian, endometrial cancers, and gestational trophoblastic disease, as well as diagnosis and prevention,” he said.

“We’re also trained to prescribe chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The knowledge we’ve gained is vital to help the communities and patients we serve.”

The graduation ceremony took place on Thursday during the ongoing fifth Conference on Cancer and Palliative Care.

During the event, UCI also launched a new Fellowship in Urologic Oncology, aimed at addressing the country’s high burden of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers.

Government commitment

Vice President Jessica Alupo, in a speech delivered on her behalf by State Minister for Health (General Duties) Anifa Kawooya, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving access to cancer care.

“Our country has made great strides in expanding health services,” she said. “But the growing burden of cancer and the need for palliative care remind us that health is not the responsibility of professionals alone, it is a shared national duty.”