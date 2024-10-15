Uganda gets Shs2t grant from Global Fund to treat HIV, TB

The government has received a $600 million (about Shs2.205 trillion) grant from the Global Fund to treat HIV/Aids, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria.

Dr Damian Amanya, the Global Fund focal person for malaria, HIV, and TB at the Ministry of Health, said the three-year grant cycle started in early January 2024 and will run up to December 2026.

"It is supporting TB, HIV, and malaria but also strengthening health systems and epidemic response,” he said.

Under the grant, HIV/Aids is scheduled to get $288.48m (about Shs1 trillion), TB $31.39m (Shs115 billion), and malaria $267.25m (Shs982 billion). An additional $12.87m (Shs47.3 billion) is catalytic funding, bringing the total funding to $600 million.

The finances for TB and malaria were channelled through the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development whereas the funds for HIV/Aids were sent to the Aids Support Organisation (TASO).

Dr Amanya said: “The funds will be used to buy drugs and test kits that are able to diagnose and treat TB, and malaria, and a small component of the funds used for supervision and monitoring.”

Mr Tony Lukyamuzi, the executive secretary and coordinator of the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) for the Global Fund in Uganda, said the Fund has put in place several reforms to ensure better accountability.

“The CCM Board has a structure and as a global fund body over the Global Fund implementation, has played a key role in ensuring whatever funding comes into the country is effectively utilised,” he said.

Mr Lukyamuzi said every quarter, the CCM board convenes an oversight committee meeting where the Ministry of Finance and TASO present reports on the programme’s performance and how the finances have been used.

In May, Mr Peter Sands, the executive director of Global Fund, visited President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, where he emphasised the Fund’s partnership with Uganda’s Health ministry to accelerate an end to Aids, tuberculosis, and malaria epidemics.

The development has calmed fears that Global Fund was planning to withhold funding to Uganda amid the enactment of the anti-homosexuality law.

During the May meeting, President Museveni asked Global Fund to consider buying drugs, vaccines, and other essential medical supplies from Uganda’s local manufacturers to enhance the country’s economy.

Ms Jacqueline Katesi, the project coordinator at the TASO grant management unit, confirmed having received the funding.

“We received the money last year and we have several interventions to do with prevention, and treatment among others, and we are implementing them according to the work plan,” Ms Katesi said.