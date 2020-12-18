Uganda has a strong army, no need for UN protection - Museveni

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu More by this Author

By Longino Muhindo More by this Author

National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential candidate Mr Museveni has said Uganda can never degenerate to the level of being protected by the United Nations peace missions because his party has built a strong army.

Addressing leaders and flag bearers of Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts at the Boma Grounds in Bundibugyo town onThursday, Mr Museveni told them to assure the people that the NRM government has totally secured the country hence the need to keep in power.

He said that, Rwenzori sub-region as well as the whole country was initially unmanageable due to the insecurity that was caused by the pre-colonial governance and post-independence politics that emphasised identity based on religion and tribe.

“You the people of Bundibugyo, Ntoroko and the Rwenzori should be witnesses to tell others about what is happening in Congo (Democratic Republic of Congo). For over 60 years, there has been no peace. But the reason why NRM is different from other parties is that we united people and built a strong army that did not look at religion or tribe but what someone can be able to do,” Mr Museveni said.

“For us NRM we looked at uniting the people and that is why we brought peace. You can see your Congo here; all the UN forces are there. For us of Uganda cannot be protected by the UN because we built an army that has protected our country and now we are able to protect other countries. This is because we looked at the army that is united and even if you are my friend and you become useless, I will kick you out,” he added.

Neighbouring DRC, got a peaceful transition of power for the first time early last year following Joseph Kabila’s step down but the eastern part of the country still remains under the watch of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MUNUSCO).

Advertisement

MUNUSCO, a collection of UN peacekeepers from different countries has been in DRC since July 2010 following its establishment under resolution 1925 and it comprises military personnel, military observers, the police and the judiciary among others.

Mr Museveni who was praised by the leaders of Bundibugyo for the government decision to build 223kms of roads inside DRC, pledged to add another one that they requested for which will connect the border post of Busunga to the DRC towns of Kamango and Beni.

“You talk to these MPs because they have been abusing me. But that one, I don’t care apart from someone who slaps me because I can also throw him down with a punch. It is me who brought the idea to do roads in Congo. And now you have added me another one from Kamango to Beni. You have many things that need a market and you are looking for ways of reaching the market,” he said.

The government of Uganda will this financial year construct DRC roads of Mahagi-Bunya, Bunagana-Goma and Kasindi-Beni. This has raised mixed reactions from across the divide including politicians who suggest there are still more outstanding issues in the country that need funding.

Like elsewhere he has campaigned so far, the NRM Presidential candidate was also reminded of the need to fulfill several pledges he has made to the two districts. Some of the pledges include the 2016 promise to create Bughendera District as a way of ending conflicts among the Bakonzo and Bamba/Babwisi in Bundibugyo. He was also reminded of outstanding pledges to support churches in their construction programmes which he has not met.

However, Mr Museveni who has not been responding to reminders over unfulfilled pledges during campaign meetings, blamed the elected leaders who fail to make follow-up with the State House to ensure they are met, adding that he is always occupied by big national problems that need solutions.

“These are small things. If we managed to work on the roads and then we failed to support a church? This is because of lack of communication. My people here the leaders are the ones who do not follow up. Dr Omona (Kenneth, his Principal Private Secretary) talked to these Chairmen about these pledges” the President stated.

Bundibugyo District is healing from tribal conflicts that erupted in 2012 when the Bamba/Babwisi clashed with the Bakonzo in order to separate the Rwenzururu Kingdom which they were initially supposed to be part of.

The President said the creation of Bughendera District which takes the boundaries of Bughendera County being represented by Mr Christopher Kibanzanga is a “done deal” because the outstanding issues have been resolved.

However, while amending the Local Governments Act early this year, Parliament resolved that all administrative units created after a general election has been held, shall become operational six months to the next general election. This means, any new district or constituency to be created next year may have to wait until July 2025 to become operational.

State Minister for defence Mr Kibanzanga outlined some of the NRM achievements in his area in the last four years as; construction of Sindila Hydro Power station; equitable distribution of services being rendered by government; and, connecting Bughendera to rural electrification.

“When you were last here, four years ago, you promised the people of Bughendera that you are going to provide equal distribution. This time, Bughendera has received a power line for the first time” Mr Kibanzanga said.

The President who has been enjoying comfortable wins in Bundibugyo and Ntoroko in the previous elections directed Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda to immediately visit the area to assess how hundreds of homes displaced by floods can be resettled.

Like it was the case of Kasese, the fate of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere who has since not stepped in the Kingdom for four years since his arrest was not mentioned among the demands by the leaders in Bundibugyo. The Omusinga who together over 200 people suspected to be his traditional guards are facing charges of treason, terrorism, murder and aggravated robbery among others.







