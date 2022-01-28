Prime

Uganda has over 1.6m leaders - EC report

An EC official directs a voter during the 2021 General Elections. PHOTO/FILE

By  KARIM MUYOBO  &  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Officials attributed the increase to the creation of new administrative positions at various governance levels.

The number of leadership positions in the country has increased from 1, 314,428 in 2016 to 1,658,260 in 2021, the Electoral Commission (EC) post-election report indicates.
The new report titled: “The Electoral Commission Report on the 2020/21 General Elections”, shows that the number of elective positions for general elections has been on the rise since polls of 2001/2002 (711,611), 2005/2006 (768,445), 2010/2011 (948,834), 2015/2016 (1,299,348) and 2020/2021 (1.656, 260). 
The lowest political administrative unit at the Local Government system, according to the EC, is based at the village level.

