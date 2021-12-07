Uganda installs scanners at Rwanda borders to ease trade

New Content Item (1)
The new modern cargo scanner installed December 6 at Mirama hills border post. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • The devices of NUC-tech mode 2021 have fast capacity to scan and record ultra sound and color images of at least 180 trucks per hour using dual energy technology. 

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and immigration officers Monday started installing cargo, baggage and walk through scanners at the Uganda-Rwanda border points in a bid to increase trade efficiency while also averting cross-border terrorism and illicit trade. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.