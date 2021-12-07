Uganda installs scanners at Rwanda borders to ease trade

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and immigration officers Monday started installing cargo, baggage and walk through scanners at the Uganda-Rwanda border points in a bid to increase trade efficiency while also averting cross-border terrorism and illicit trade.

Mr Charles Wanjala, the URA south western region supervisor says the state of the art modern scanners will be installed at Mirama Hills, Katuna, Bunagana and Kyanika borders.

“We used to disagree with security on modes of verification of cargo from other countries. However this enables us to share all aspects to remove doubt on the contents of trucks. It will also reduce cargo verification time from an hour to less than 10 minutes,” Mr Wanjala said as he received the scanners in an event at Mirama hills on Monday.

The devices of NUC-tech mode 2021 have fast capacity to scan and record ultra sound and color images of at least 180 trucks per hour using dual energy technology.

The scanners also have ability to detect radioactive materials that include bombs and magnetic pulses.

The head of Mirama one-stop border post Mr Nelson Busobozi observed that “the scanners are a restoration of confidence in security” while for Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr David Kaboyo, “such technology aids fast movement of trade that is key in transnational relations.”

An average of 200 commercial trucks are cleared at Mirama hills border every day, down from over 400 trucks at the time closed her borders with Uganda in 2019.

With the border still closed, only transnational trucks that pass through Uganda are permitted through.

Operation of scanners

The scans operate when a truck or car passes through a gate like opening attached to a truck where an image is taken to detail what’s carried and other vehicle components.

The pictures are then transmitted to the data centre at the border post but also to the entire security system managed in Kampala for clearing and management.

Any suspicion on the vehicle occasions delays- conditioning further inspection and (suspicion) may also emerge from any additional materials besides the declared goods or a dangerous material identified in the scan.