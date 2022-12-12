Uganda intercepts Kenyan herd in Busia

Police in Busia District have intercepted an exotic herd that was crossed from Kenya into the country through porous borders in Alupe Village, Buteba Sub County.

“The herd includes 11 friesian cattle, 15 hybrid sheep and two goats, Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Michael Kibwika said adding that “the truck which was being used in transportation has been impounded.”

“It’s true the police intercepted a truck that was carrying cattle which had been ferried through the porous border from Kenya. The occupants of the truck were held to establish whether the cattle was stolen or not,” Mr Kibwika told Monitor at the weekend.

He added that the cattle, which is said to have been destined for Kapeka District, had been brought on a truck and dropped on the Kenyan side before crossing to the Ugandan side where they were loaded onto a waiting truck.

“But as the truck set off with the cattle, police acted swiftly and impounded the animals,” Mr Kibwika said.

According to him, the suspects had been released on bond but investigations to establish whether the herd was stolen from Kenya were still underway.

He warned that once investigations establish that the animals were stolen from Kenya, the suspects will be re-arrested and arraigned in court.

Mr Sam Sihayire, the Alupe Village LC1 chairperson, said he tipped the police after he saw “strange-looking cattle passing through a porous border- and then being loaded onto a truck.”

He noted that whereas the people who were transporting the cattle had a letter from some local leaders claiming that cattle had come from Alupe Village, it was not true.

Mr Amisi Etyang Karani, a resident, said: “Alupe is the only Village in this country that has had two chairpersons since 2017 and we think that is why all these illegal acts are going on in the area.”

Mr Etyang wondered why people transporting the cattle decided to use a porous border instead of the gazzetted border point.

“We feel there should be a dark cloud hovering over the movement of this cattle and highly suspect they might be stolen from some farm in Kenya,” he said.

Sources at the district veterinary department, said transporters of the cattle neither had a travel document nor provided a health certificate from the veterinary department or from the ministry of agriculture and fisheries stipulating the health of the cattle.