Uganda is stable because of Sam Omala, says Mukula

Uganda is more stable and secure today due to the sacrifice and service of the late Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sam Omala, according to Mr Mike Mukula, Chairman of Arrow Security Systems Ltd, where Omala served as Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking during a memorial ceremony, Mr Mukula praised Omala’s unwavering commitment to law and order.

“History may be interpreted in many ways, but truth remains unshaken—Uganda is more stable and secure today because of men like ACP Omala,” he said.

ACP Omala, 64, passed away on April 28, 2025, at Mulago National Referral Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was widely known for his firm leadership during turbulent times, particularly during the 2011 “Walk to Work” protests led by opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye.

A long-serving officer in the Uganda Police Force, Omala rose to prominence as the Kampala Field Force Commander, where he was instrumental in maintaining public order during politically sensitive periods.

Mr Mukula, who also serves as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, said Omala’s legacy lies not only in his courage but also in his restraint.

“As we mourn him, we must also rise to meet the standard he set—a standard of service without fear or favor, of justice upheld even when it is hard, and of strength tempered by wisdom and integrity,” Mr Mukula said.

To Omala’s family, national leaders extended heartfelt gratitude. “Thank you for sharing him with this nation. His sacrifice was not in vain,” said one speaker during the event.

Describing him as a disciplined and dedicated officer, Mr Mukula noted that Omala’s approach to leadership left a lasting imprint on those he mentored.

“He leaves behind a legacy of duty, devotion, and discipline. Many officers passed through his command and learned the values of honor, impartiality, and the true meaning of public service,” he added.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts, but also with immense pride, to honor the memory of a man who stood as a pillar of courage, discipline, and service—the late Sam Omala.”

Mr Mukula emphasized that Omala did not seek popularity but was recognized for doing what needed to be done, particularly in moments when national stability was at risk.

“Who can forget his resolute stance during the ‘Walk to Work’ protests? At a time when chaos loomed over Kampala and other parts of the country, Sam Omala stood firm, not with hatred, but with an unyielding commitment to order.”

According to Mr Mukula, Omala often bore the brunt of public anger and misinformation but remained steadfast in his loyalty to the Constitution and to the Uganda Police Force.

“His calm yet firm leadership helped prevent the descent into violence. He understood that freedom without responsibility leads to anarchy, and he worked tirelessly to ensure peace even amid political disagreement,” Mr Mukula said.

He described the late officer as a father, a mentor, a commander, and above all, a patriot who placed the country above himself.

“Omala did not chase fame; it chased him. But he carried it with humility, never losing sight of his mission: to protect life, property, and the peace of Uganda,” he concluded.



