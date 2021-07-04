Uganda jails 2 poachers over killing of bushbuck

By XINHUA More by this Author

Two poachers in western Uganda were jailed for 12 years over the killing of a bushbuck, a state-run conservation agency said on Saturday.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said in a statement that two Burundian refugees residing in the Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement in the western district of Kamwenge were sentenced to 12 years for killing a bushbuck, and four years for illegal entry into a protected area.

The sentences will run concurrently.

"The accused pleaded guilty to the counts as charged of illegal entry and killing of a protected wildlife species," said the statement.