Uganda jails dozens of anti-graft protestors chanting Speaker 'Among must go'
- This article is a wrap of day-long developments as Ugandan Gen Zs went the Kenyan way in Kampala on July 23, 2024.
TIMELINE OF JULY 23 MARCH TO PARLIAMENT PROTEST
7:00PM: More than four dozen protesters arrested during Tuesday's anti-graft demonstrations have been charged with "common nuisance."
Late Tuesday, several of them appeared in multiple courts around Kampala as they were mostly remanded to Luzira Prisons until days within July 30-August 6, 2024.
4:40PM: NTV Uganda and KFM Radio host Faiza Fabz, and 3 others charged and remanded to Luzira Prison until July 30, 2024.
4:30PM: Popular Opposition figures no show at Tuesday March to Parliament protests despite condemning graft on their social media platforms.
4:20PM: Seeking to emulate Kenyan Gen Zs, protesting Uganda youths say they want parliament Speaker Anita Among to resign in the face of growing allegations of corruption at the country's legislative assembly.
3:35PM: Detained protestors due to appear in court- sources.
3:21PM: House Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to allow a 30minute discussion on Uganda's security situation during Tuesday plenary amid March to Parliament protests.
3:05PM: Protesting youth continue voicing demands for Parliament Speaker Anita Among to resign.
2:46PM: Several lawyers gather around police posts in Kampala, seeking bond for detained protestors.
2:10PM: House in session amid March to Parliament protests in Kampala. Parliament nearly full as Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa chairs Tuesday plenary.
1: 40PM: Kampala man claims he has been innocently arrested among protesters.
1:00PM: Human Rights Lawyer Eriah Nuwenuwe arrested at parliament.
12: 30PM: Relative calm observed around some parts of central Kampala, soldiers and police remain high on alert. Several businesses appear to be operating normally.
11:40AM: 1986 NRA bush war sounds ring out as youthful protestors de-campaign corruption.
11:35AM: Rendition of Ugandan anthem by protestors.
11:22AM: "Parliament Speaker Anita Among must go," protestors chant as they are detained.
11:05AM: NTV Uganda and KFM Radio host Faiza Fabz detained at Jinja Road police station following her arrest and dozens of others.
10: 47AM: Downtown Kampala businesses paralyzed as protest organizers say demonstration goes up to at least 6PM Tuesday.
10:45AM: Organizers maintain that "March to Parliament is on" amid arrests and heavy deployment.
9:58AM: Some peaceful protestors arrested as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest, reporters on ground told Monitor.
9:15AM: Organizers of the youth led protests said a security occupation at their intended Rally Grounds had forced them to relocate their grouping point to areas around Nasser Road, near Parliament.
7:15AM: Heavy police and army deployment in metro Kampala.
7:00AM: Parliament placed under a heightened security cordon with dozens of servicemen and police officers on guard, blocking civilian access.
JULY 22: Police vow not to allow protest.
Police, army seal off NUP headquarters ahead of protest.
JUNE 2024: Condemning corruption, Ugandans on social media announce plans to March to Parliament after withering accusations of graft in the House.