Uganda jails dozens of anti-graft protestors chanting Speaker 'Among must go'

TIMELINE OF JULY 23 MARCH TO PARLIAMENT PROTEST

7:00PM: More than four dozen protesters arrested during Tuesday's anti-graft demonstrations have been charged with "common nuisance."

Late Tuesday, several of them appeared in multiple courts around Kampala as they were mostly remanded to Luzira Prisons until days within July 30-August 6, 2024.

UPDATE: More of the July 23, 2024 March to Parliament protesters were Tuesday evening charged and remanded to Luzira Prisons until days between July 30-August 6, 2024.



Appearing at the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates' Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to charges of being a…

UPDATE: An estimated more than 40 July 23, 2024 March to Parliament protesters have been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison.



They all pleaded not guilty to the "common nuisance" charge.



They all pleaded not guilty to the "common nuisance" charge. They are due to re-appear before the different Kampala courts which remanded them…

4:40PM: NTV Uganda and KFM Radio host Faiza Fabz, and 3 others charged and remanded to Luzira Prison until July 30, 2024.

UPDATE: NTV Uganda and KFM Radio host Faiza Fabz, and 3 others -detained over the March to Parliament protests- have been remanded to Luzira Prison until July 30, 2024.



They have been charged for being a "common nuisance, idle and disorderly." #MonitorUpdates

They have been charged for being a "common nuisance, idle and disorderly."

4:30PM: Popular Opposition figures no show at Tuesday March to Parliament protests despite condemning graft on their social media platforms.

4:20PM: Seeking to emulate Kenyan Gen Zs, protesting Uganda youths say they want parliament Speaker Anita Among to resign in the face of growing allegations of corruption at the country's legislative assembly.

UPDATE: Several plain clothed or non-uniformed men and women were throughout Tuesday captured on streets arresting March to Parliament protestors in Kampala on July 23, 2024. #MonitorUpdates

📸Isaac Kasamani pic.twitter.com/UWt6kI8vof — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 23, 2024

3:35PM: Detained protestors due to appear in court- sources.

Detained NTV Uganda and KFM Radio host Faiza Fabz is seen aboard a police vehicle reportedly destined for court in Nakawa, Kampala on JULY 23, 2024. She is among dozens held over peaceful March to Parliament anti-graft protests. PHOTO/COURTESY

3:21PM: House Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to allow a 30minute discussion on Uganda's security situation during Tuesday plenary amid March to Parliament protests.

3:05PM: Protesting youth continue voicing demands for Parliament Speaker Anita Among to resign.

'...Speaker @AnitahAmong must resign...' shout youthful anti-graft protesters on July 23, 2024, as security personnel arrest them and transport them in a police van during their peaceful #MarchToParliament against corruption in Uganda.

Youthful protestors take part in the July 23, 2024 anti-graft March to Parliament in Kampala. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

2:46PM: Several lawyers gather around police posts in Kampala, seeking bond for detained protestors.

2:10PM: House in session amid March to Parliament protests in Kampala. Parliament nearly full as Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa chairs Tuesday plenary.

1: 40PM: Kampala man claims he has been innocently arrested among protesters.

One Innocent Mukwaya has been arrested on Siad Barre Avenue near Parliament. He claims he was walking to work and not participating in any protest when detained. #NTVNews



📹@arnold_sseremba pic.twitter.com/rTESqH7dRS — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 23, 2024

1:00PM: Human Rights Lawyer Eriah Nuwenuwe arrested at parliament.

WATCH: Human rights lawyer, Mr Eriah Nuwenuwe arrested at @Parliament_Ug as he tried to take part in the peaceful #March2Parliament anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024.#MonitorUpdates

🎥 @MuyoboKarim pic.twitter.com/FHFfPX0A43 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 23, 2024

Police have arrested three protesters at Cham Towers on Kampala Road. They were marching to parliament but have now been taken to the Central Police Station. #NTVNews



📸: @onyangojackson1 pic.twitter.com/i0wJKj2Ive — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 23, 2024

12: 30PM: Relative calm observed around some parts of central Kampala, soldiers and police remain high on alert. Several businesses appear to be operating normally.

11:40AM: 1986 NRA bush war sounds ring out as youthful protestors de-campaign corruption.

A group of youth sing a beloved NRA patriotic song 'Kino kye kiseera' as they participate in the anti-graft protests along Nasser Road in downtown Kampala. #NTVNews



📹: Busein Samilu pic.twitter.com/Y5MBrNEwky — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 23, 2024

11:35AM: Rendition of Ugandan anthem by protestors.

UPDATE: Protestors sing Ugandan anthem for a "corruption free Uganda," during a July 23, 2024 March to Parliament demo in Kampala. #MonitorUpdates



UPDATE: Protestors sing Ugandan anthem for a "corruption free Uganda," during a July 23, 2024 March to Parliament demo in Kampala.

11:22AM: "Parliament Speaker Anita Among must go," protestors chant as they are detained.

UPDATE: Anti-graft protestors say Parliament Speaker Anita Among must go as they are arrested in Kampala on July 23, 2024. #MonitorUpdates



UPDATE: Anti-graft protestors say Parliament Speaker Anita Among must go as they are arrested in Kampala on July 23, 2024.

'It is okay to arrest me for asking for accountability from Anita Among."



Lone protester Karungi Hamza has been arrested along Parliamentary Avenue. #NTVNews



Lone protester Karungi Hamza has been arrested along Parliamentary Avenue.

11:05AM: NTV Uganda and KFM Radio host Faiza Fabz detained at Jinja Road police station following her arrest and dozens of others.

Update: @Faizafabz, Radio Host with @933kfm and NTV Sweet Treats program, along with three others identified only as Beewol, Thomas, and Batkin Edgar, have been arrested while preparing to join the protests and are currently detained at Jinja Road Police Station. #NTVNews



NTV… pic.twitter.com/SLgqnhoNbM — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 23, 2024

UPDATE: Police and UPDF soldiers arrest more protestors in Kampala as Ugandans began a March to Parliament youth led anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024.

10: 47AM: Downtown Kampala businesses paralyzed as protest organizers say demonstration goes up to at least 6PM Tuesday.

10:45AM: Organizers maintain that "March to Parliament is on" amid arrests and heavy deployment.

Demonstrators are seen in Kampala during the March to Parliament anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

9:58AM: Some peaceful protestors arrested as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest, reporters on ground told Monitor.

WATCH: Sylvia Namutyaba, Habib Buwembo, John Bosco Sserunkuma John Bosco and several others have been arrested at Arua Park police post by joint security forces while attempting to march to Parliament to protest against corruption. #MonitorUpdates



📹@AniwaluKatamba pic.twitter.com/R4zJOmtFdl — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 23, 2024

UPDATE: Policemen arrest demonstrators as Ugandans start a March to Parliament anti-graft protest in Kampala on July 23, 2024. They are currently detained at Arua Park police post. #MonitorUpdates



📸Abubaker Lubowa

UPDATE: Policemen arrest demonstrators as Ugandans start a March to Parliament anti-graft protest in Kampala on July 23, 2024. They are currently detained at Arua Park police post.

9:15AM: Organizers of the youth led protests said a security occupation at their intended Rally Grounds had forced them to relocate their grouping point to areas around Nasser Road, near Parliament.

7:15AM: Heavy police and army deployment in metro Kampala.

(WATCH) - Security has been beefed up in different parts of Kampala as some of the youths attempt to march to Parliament to protest against corruption. #NTVNews



📹@dennis_kabugo pic.twitter.com/WNNdcxyKiA — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 23, 2024

7:00AM: Parliament placed under a heightened security cordon with dozens of servicemen and police officers on guard, blocking civilian access.

Policemen are seen standing guard outside the National Theatre, near parliament on July 23, 2024, ahead of a planned March to Parliament anti-graft protest. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

#Update: 📍Kalerwe Area



Security has been heightened around Kalerwe as some youths attempt to march to Parliament today to protest against corruption. #NTVNews



📹@dennis_kabugo



Security has been heightened around Kalerwe as some youths attempt to march to Parliament today to protest against corruption.

JULY 22: Police vow not to allow protest.

Police, army seal off NUP headquarters ahead of protest.