Uganda, Kenya agree to push joint tourism marketing strategy

Uganda and Kenya have agreed to develop a joint tourism marketing plan that showcases their complementary attractions to regional and international travelers.

The decision was made during a meeting between the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) held on the sidelines of the ongoing Magical Kenya Travel Expo in Nairobi.

The three-day expo has attracted over 6,500 delegates from more than 40 countries, including 400 exhibitors and about 5,000 travel professionals. UTB Chairperson, Ms Pearl Hoareau Kakooza, emphasised the importance of collaboration rather than competition, given that Ugandans are the second-largest source of visitors to Kenya, while Kenyans top Uganda's arrivals list.

"The only way to grow these numbers is through active collaboration, joint marketing, and private-public partnerships," she said. "Uganda's gorillas and River Nile, alongside Kenya's Masai Mara and coastal beaches, can be marketed as complementary products."

As part of the cooperation, the boards are considering joint roadshows, regional events, and familiarisation trips for tour operators. Kenya has already hosted Ugandan operators at its expos, while KTB has sent travel agents to sample Ugandan tourism products.

KTB Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allan Njoroge, said Kenya is determined to double the number of Ugandans visiting annually from the current 225,000, making Uganda its top source market ahead of the United States. "Tourists want multi-country experiences, not just one destination. So we must sell each other," he said.

Uganda has standardised park entry rates for East Africans to match those paid by Ugandan citizens, a move designed to encourage regional travel. The partnership is also expected to feed into preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Both boards believe AFCON presents a major opportunity to boost sports tourism by bundling football with wildlife and cultural experiences. Mr Njoroge emphasised that the two countries are not competing but complementing each other's strengths.



