Uganda-Kenya deals to boost growth

Uganda and Kenya have signed eight new agreements aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries during President Museveni’s official visit to Nairobi.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on July 30, after witnessing the signing of the agreements, Kenya’s President William Ruto said the new deals will add to 17 existing ones and are expected to strengthen bilateral ties and promote economic growth.

He noted that the agreements will foster people-to-people ties and ensure that the relationship between the two countries provides real benefits for both nations.

The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) cover key sectors such as tourism, development of the Greater Busia Metro, mining, fisheries, and agriculture. Other agreements are in livestock, transport, standards and quality assurance, and investment promotion.

“We are united in our commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and delivering shared prosperity, while working together towards a stronger and integrated region,” Mr Ruto said.

He explained that the MoU on transport and logistics is aimed at modernising transport systems and improving the movement of people and goods.

He briefed President Museveni on the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba and into Uganda, as well as the dualing of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road, which is also expected to reach Malaba and continue into Uganda.

“The MoU we have just signed provides a strong framework to support that cooperation,” the Kenyan leader said.

On standards and quality assurance, Mr Ruto said the agreement would strengthen collaboration between the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

“The aim is to enhance trade and eliminate illicit or sub-standard goods in both countries,” he said. He added that the MoU on agriculture and livestock will deepen cooperation in veterinary services and crop health, supporting food security in the region. The agreement on fisheries, he explained, will help the two nations tap into the potential of the blue economy. President Ruto explained that the MoU supporting the Greater Busia Metro Project will enable the implementation of joint infrastructure and development programmes in Busia on both sides of the border. The MoU on mining will promote responsible mineral exploitation, build institutional capacity, and tackle cross-border smuggling of minerals, while the tourism agreement will promote joint marketing, cultural exchange, and eco-tourism.

President Ruto also said both governments were addressing cross-border challenges related to shared resources, including the Migingo fishing issue.

“We also acknowledged the ongoing negotiations on other important instruments, notably a Cross-Border Resource Sharing Agreement, which we hope to finalise soon,” he said.

On trade, the Kenyan leader raised concerns over persistent non-tariff barriers that disrupt the flow of goods and undermine the goals of regional integration under the East African Community (EAC).

“We emphasised the need for a principled, practical, and time-bound resolution of these barriers, given their direct impact on livelihoods, particularly for farmers and small traders,” he said.

He noted that the upcoming Joint Ministerial Commission Mid-Term Review and the Joint Trade Committee meeting in October 2025 will be critical in addressing these challenges.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen regional institutions and advance East African Community objectives, including the Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union and, ultimately, Political Federation.

President Ruto also announced a major industrial initiative between the two countries.

“Kenya and Uganda have agreed to establish the largest steel factory in the region. This joint project will reduce our reliance on steel imports and allow us to produce for export,” he said.

On his part, President Museveni called on East Africa and the wider African continent to consolidate markets and strengthen local production capacity. He noted that the United States became prosperous because of creating a large market, making trade easier and more efficient.

President Museveni also reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to resolving the Migingo fishing issue.

Agreements

