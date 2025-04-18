Uganda, Kenya seal Shs500b deal for transboundary water scheme

Uganda and Kenya have launched the implementation of the Angololo Water Resources Development Project, a Shs518 billion (USD 137 million) transboundary initiative aimed at enhancing food security, energy generation and regional cooperation along the Sio-Malaba-Malakisi River sub-basin.

The bilateral agreement was signed on Thursday at Busia Breeze Hotel in western Kenya, marking the start of infrastructure works under the project, which is supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the NEPAD-IPPF Special Fund.

Identified in 2010 and aligned with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and Kenya’s Vision 2030, the project is set to benefit over 300,000 people in Tororo, Namisindwa, and Manafwa (Uganda), and Busia and Bungoma counties (Kenya).

“This project is here to warm our cordial relationship between Uganda and Kenya,” said Uganda’s State Minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar.

She added: “Our people will enjoy the full benefits of irrigation, fisheries and employment—all pointing to one thing: homemade solutions.”

She added that Uganda’s President Museveni is fully backing the project, describing it as a “symbol of transboundary cooperation and economic integration.”

The project is being implemented under the Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Programme (NELSAP), a branch of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI), and includes infrastructure valued at $132.15 million (Shs499 billion), with $4.77 million (Shs18 billion) allocated for land acquisition and resettlement—split between Uganda and Kenya.

Kenya’s delegation was led by Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eng. Erick Muriithi, who emphasized the project’s role in improving food production through aquaculture and addressing regional flooding.

“This project is not just about infrastructure; it’s about people,” said Dr. Isaac Alukwe, NELSAP-CU Regional Coordinator. “It will empower communities, unlock economic potential, and build resilience in the face of climate and development challenges.”

Uganda’s Dr. Callist Tindimugaya, who represented the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the initiative reflects the strong trust between both nations and the political will that has enabled technical cooperation.

“The project is expected to improve agricultural yields through irrigation, increase access to clean water, and generate new jobs—particularly in agriculture, aquaculture, and construction,” authorities noted.

Women, youth, and persons with disabilities are expected to benefit through targeted inclusion and social programs.

“Women will benefit from reduced water burdens and new opportunities in farming and trade,” Anywar said.

Dr. Florence Adongo, Executive Director of NBI, described the project as a “transition from years of negotiation to implementation. Shared waters serve as a catalyst for peace and prosperity.”

Ugandan Member of Parliament John Musila of Bubulo East called Angololo a “blood vein” in the lives of local communities.

Frequently greeting the crowd in Rastafarian phrases, he declared: “This project will determine our existence and transformation into a powerful region.”