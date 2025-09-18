Uganda-Korea nuclear energy project gathering pace, experts say

Three months after the landmark agreement with Korea, experts believe, Uganda is moving in the right direction towards its ambitious goal of producing 24,000 megawatts of nuclear power by 2040.

Uganda set itself a lofty target of 52,481 megawatts by 2040 to exponentially boost its industrialisation capacity. But hydroelectricity, which contributes to 84 percent of the country’s 2048MW, can only produce up to 5000 megawatts, which necessitates nuclear energy as a clean, environmentally friendly, affordable and sustainable option.

On May 27, 2025, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development signed an agreement with the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) to kickstart a 26-month site evaluation project to assess the suitability of Buyende region in Eastern Uganda which was earmarked to host Uganda’s first-ever nuclear power plant.

During the Korea-Uganda Nuclear Energy Seminar at Four Points Hotel in Kololo recently, Denis Tusiime Tungotyo, a nuclear energy expert at the Ministry of Energy, said the Nuclear Power Project is in the critical stage of gathering and assessment of data regarding the geology, demographics, hydrological and meteorological profiles of Buyende site.

That process will study the site’s profile regarding hazards like flooding, landslides, earthquakes, external risks like impacts on aircraft, among others, to meet the regulatory requirements.

“Such data will be crucial for us to design the site and to satisfy the national regulator (the Atomic Energy Council), to bless the project,” Mr. Tungotyo said.

Once okayed and established, Buyende will have the capacity of 8400 megawatts of nuclear power by 2033, but energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa, told Daily Monitor in May that by 2031, the plant shall be able to produce its first 1000 megawatts.

KHNP also established the $20b Barakah project in the United Arab Emirates, with more interests in Italy and Romania. The company will partner with other Korean firms Dohwa Engineering and KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company. But Mr Kim Jong Yun, a senior manager at KHNP, said at least 30 percent of the site study activities should involve local companies to promote local content and build national capacity.

In the same vein, a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology is being established at Soroti University as a national hub for research, education, training and peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.

Bilateral commitment

Mr Park Sung-soo, the Ambassador of South Korea to Uganda, expressed Korea’s full commitment to ensuring that Uganda realises its nuclear power potential.

State minister for energy Okaasai Opolot commended Korea for the unwavering support to Uganda, adding “We are moving faster than we predicted. Even the Doubting Thomases are seeing the project is real.”

To hit the 24,000 megatt-target, Uganda is also considering nuclear plants Nakasongola (7200MW) in the central region, Kiruhura (4800MW) in the West, and Lamwo (4000MW) in the North.

Nuclear power is produced by nuclear reactors and water is a necessity in the process. It runs the turbines to help reactors produce energy as well as cooling the reactors.

Hence, the 12 reactors for Buyende and Nakasongola are slated to be located on the shores of Lake Kyoga.

KEPCO director Yong-sun Lee during the Korea-Uganda nuclear energy seminar seminar. PHOTOS/ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

The four reactors for the Kiruhura plant (each producing 12,00MW) will be near Lake Kacera while the four for Lamwo plant will bank on the waters of River Aswa.

Progress vs Challenges

Uganda has a speculative uranium resource potential of 105,000 tonnes spread across the country, with ongoing uranium exploration and evaluation activities in places like Buhweju and Sembabule with support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Uganda could become the first East African nation to add nuclear to its energy mix, with Kenya’s 1000MW project slated to open by 2035 while Tanzania is still assessing sites for a potential 600MW reactor.

Currently, South Africa is the only African country producing commercial nuclear energy, with Uganda among over 20 considering joining the grid.

But Uganda must make quick, consistent strides to pull off the milestone. First, experts said, is amending the existing law to realign it with international standards.

The Atomic Energy Act 2008 (Cap 154), which gave birth to the Atomic Energy Council (AEC), was one of the first major steps in Uganda’s nuclear mission.

The AEC is already undertaking an 18-month site licensing process but experts said the current legal framework must be strengthened regarding nuclear safety, security, civil liability and emergency preparedness, among others, to fast-track the entire nuclear power project.

The Atomic Energy Act has been undergoing amendment since 2024, but Ms Kevin Mukyala, a radiation protection officer at the AEC, said the amendment should be expedited.

The AEC, a member of the Forum for Nuclear Regulatory Bodies in Africa (FNRBA) seeks to strengthen international collaborations, with some of its staff undergoing high-level training in Russia, China, Korea, etc.