Uganda launches month-long celebrations for 2025 International Museum Day

Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities has kicked off activities to mark the 2025 International Museum Day, with a series of nationwide events leading up to the main celebration in Kabale Municipality on May 18.

This year’s theme, “Preserving Heritage, Transforming Communities,” highlights the role of museums in promoting cultural identity and driving sustainable development.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala on Tuesday, State Minister for Tourism Martin Mugarra said the government is placing renewed emphasis on cultural preservation and awareness.

“The main objective is to raise awareness on the role of museums in disseminating knowledge about history, culture, the environment and the arts,” Mugarra said.

“Museums are platforms for cultural exchange and play a vital role in fostering mutual understanding and peace,” he added.

Mugarra noted that the theme aligns with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal 8, which emphasizes inclusive economic growth, decent work and community empowerment.

“Museums contribute to local economies, create jobs, and offer educational programs that help communities thrive,” he added.

“They also serve as cultural hubs that promote resilience, inclusion and heritage conservation.”

Jackline Besigye Nyirachiza, acting Commissioner for Museums and Monuments, reiterated government’s commitment to expanding museums and cultural sites as a strategy to diversify Uganda’s tourism offerings.

“We want to grow the sector tenfold, and one way is to develop museums that help conserve both cultural and environmental heritage. Since 1997, all museums worldwide have marked this day by offering free and engaging activities around a chosen theme,” she said.

Chimpanzees in Uganda. PHOTO/FILE

Stephen Masaba, a senior tourism development officer at the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), called for stronger collaboration between cultural and wildlife sectors.

“As we promote Uganda’s natural beauty, we must remember that many of our national parks like Rwenzori, Bwindi and Mt Elgon are also culturally significant and recognized as UNESCO heritage sites,” he said.

What’s on offer

The month-long celebrations began on April 15 with a media launch. On April 28, the Uganda Safari Guides Association will train tour guides on Kigezi’s cultural heritage. A National Cultural Heritage Conference follows on May 6 at Hotel Africana under the theme, “Culture as a Tool for Empowering Communities and Future Generations.”

A museum fair organized by ICOM-Uganda will take place from May 12 to 14 at Emin Pasha Hotel in Kampala, while schools in the Kigezi Sub-region will participate in a heritage quiz and competitions at Kabale University on May 15 and 16.

A “familiarization trip” from Kampala to Kisoro District will precede the main event in Kabale Town on May 18, which will feature performances from gospel artist Herbert Twinamatsiko, Fik Fameica, Gabi Ntaate, and renowned kickboxer-turned-tourism ambassador Moses Golola.