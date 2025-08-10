Uganda launches new solid waste management policy initiative

The Ministry of Local Government in Uganda has launched an initiative to develop a new solid waste management policy, aiming to tackle the country's waste management challenges, particularly in urban areas.

The policy development is a collaborative effort with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Lands, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), and various partners interested in waste as a resource.

Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi emphasised the importance of citizens adopting practical habits such as separating waste at the household level and recycling.

"It is an opportunity for the local governments, because whatever waste you think about, either can be recycled into byproducts for the industries, it can be turned into fertilizer, manure, or any other valuable resource," Magyezi said.

The policy proposes to turn waste into a resource, reducing the burden on local governments. Magyezi urged Ugandans to actively participate in managing waste, noting that government policies require public cooperation to succeed.

"The technical teams have done their work, they have done benchmarking, they have done research. So, it's time for us at the policy level now to re-examine this and therefore present it."

Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya highlighted the whole-of-government approach being used to develop the policy.

"We are implementing the whole of government approach, and we are shifting from sectoral approaches, sectoral policies, to harmonized policy initiation and policy development," he said.

The policy development process has involved extensive stakeholder engagement, and the draft policy is ready for presentation to Cabinet. Commissioner Charles Magumba confirmed that the final draft will be submitted to Cabinet for approval soon.

"Once approved, the policy will provide a framework for managing waste in Uganda, promoting sustainable practices, and reducing the environmental and health impacts of poor waste management," he said.