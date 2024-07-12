Uganda Law Society injects Shs400m into members’ healthcare fund

In a bid to boost the health insurance of its members, the Uganda Law Society (ULS) has injected Shs402m into its Healthcare and Benevolence Fund.

The Healthcare and Benevolence Fund helps lawyers and their families meet health-related needs that are costly, especially since Uganda does not have a national health insurance policy. The Fund also assists ULS members who have lost close family members with Shs3m to cater for burial expenses and the upkeep of those left behind.

Mr Bernard Oundo, the president of the Uganda Law Society, highlighted this as a key milestone in fulfilling the mandate of its members.

“For a long time, members of the ULS have wanted a welfare fund that targeted and took care of their needs, especially those facing challenges in raising funds for medical bills. Many car wash campaigns had been organized, which could not sustainably meet the demands of the Uganda Law Society,” Mr Oundo said earlier today in Kampala.

He also noted that the first package of the Healthcare Benevolent Fund was Shs200,000, but it has now been raised to Shs3m.

“We are going to hand over a check of Shs402m arising from the subscriptions that have been paid through the Uganda Law Society Healthcare Benevolent Fund. I thank the membership of the ULS who passed a resolution allowing us to pay Shs75,000 and Shs250,000 to the Fund annually. Shs100,000 from 4,000 members who have paid adds up to over Shs400m being paid to the Healthcare Benevolent Fund,” Mr Oundo said.

Mr John Bosco Rujagaata Suuza, who represented the Attorney General, assured the lawyers that the office is aware of the importance of having a Benevolent Fund in place, having observed how some members struggled during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“The Attorney General is confident that the Fund is going to bring members of the ULS closer beyond the symposiums and annual get-together meetings and will add more meaning to being a member of the Uganda Law Society,” Mr Rujagaata said.

Mr Isaac Atukunda, the Secretary of the ULS, said that the launch of the Benevolent Fund is in tandem with the objectives of the ULS provided under Section 3(c) of the Uganda Law Society Act, which endeavors to represent, protect, and assist members of the legal profession in Uganda as regards conditions of practice and otherwise.