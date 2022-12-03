Uganda loses 120,000 hectares of forest cover annually

The State Minister for Energy Mr Sidronius Okaasai Opolot has revealed that Uganda loses about 120,000 hectares of forest cover annually.

“Poor regulation of charcoal and firewood exploitation has continuously contributed to the loss of tree cover and biological resources of which 60 per cent (72,000 hectares is due to charcoal burning and firewood,” he said Friday while launching Biodiversity Conservation Commitments at Skyz Hotel in Naguru.

Representatives of stakeholders such as government ministries, agencies and departments, private sector among others also signed on the Biodiversity Conservation Commitments project which is aimed at stopping biodiversity loss by 2030 and restoring it by 2050.

The project also aims at mainstreaming biodiversity in the economy through sector-based commitments with the ones having a major impact on biodiversity.

“There’s increased demand for charcoal, I will not be surprised that our charcoal now goes up to Somalia because its consumption is growing at 32 per cent. Considering the population growth rate, charcoal demand is expected to be more than double by 2040 thus fewer carbon sinks and biodiversity,” Mr Okaasai said.

He further noted that the commitment set by each stakeholder should reverse what’s happening. “Reversing the use of charcoal biological conservation commitment is a way to go and you should mobilize more stakeholders however the commitments made are going to be monitored.”

According to the Ag Country Director of World Wide Fund Uganda (WWF), Mr Simon Peter Weredwong the initiative of mobilizing stakeholders to understand the sector contribution and make voluntary commitment has helped Uganda to achieve a number of things and awareness has been raised amongst different stakeholders, like new information coming from science about how much each sector contributes to biodiversity.

“The commitments signed today will help in strengthening local level for actions and responsibility for conservation which helps to motivate others, also strengthening local linkages within existing and ongoing effort thus helping us to build momentum for more engagement for biodiversity sustainability and therefore, we are asking the government to prioritize biodiversity the way it does to other entities,” he said.

The commissioner of crop inspection and certification, Mr Paul Mwambu said most subsistence farmers are unaware of biodiversity conservation and are hardly involved in developing voluntary commitments despite the high negative impacts.

Dr Robert Nabanyumya, a consultant from Green Approaches Ltd said different stakeholders' commitments have focused on the promotion of sustainable land management (SLM) practices by smallholder farmers and the expected output is quantifiable.