Uganda loses Shs9 trillion to corruption in one year, says IGG

Public organisations are either wasting or abusing resources and costing the government 44 percent of its total revenue, says a new report by ombudsman Beti Kamya.

The report, which covers the periods of July to December 2023, and January to June 2024, calculates that Shs9.144 trillion has slipped through the cracks in the public purse.

Leakages are most noticeable via the loss of environmental resources (Shs2.28 trillion), loss of education hours to students (Shs1.46 trillion) and corruption in contract royalties (Shs859.2b). Just as disturbing is the cost of bribing judges (Shs762.90b) and the cost of corruption in procurement (Shs614.41b).

“Corruption remains a big challenge and continues to undermine development in Uganda. It constrains citizen’s access to basic vital public services,” the report, which puts environmental pollution or degradation at Shs536.79b and the loss of government salaries paid despite absence in the health sector at Shs495.1b, reads in part.

The report reveals that 1,657 complainants turned to the ombudsman service between January and June 2024. The ombudsman says the Inspectorate of Government (IG) could do with more support to help it improve the complaints system and to help public organisations to resolve complaints better.

“A scientific study was done and this country is estimated to lose up to Shs10 trillion per year to corruption. If the IG was adequately funded, this figure could significantly come down,” Ombudsman Kamya said this past week, adding: “Shs10 trillion per year is nearly 44 percent of our domestic revenue. So when 44 percent of our generated domestic revenue is lost to corruption and nothing much is done to stop that, I think it is overlooking a much important sector.”

Work cut out

The ombudsman revealed that her office is dogged by “inadequate digitalisation, inadequate funding for operations, inadequate staffing, inadequate fleet and office equipment, tracing land ownership, weak systems to address maladministration at source, low remuneration and salary disparities and gaps in the legal framework.”

The deficits continue to hold sway even as the bi-annual performance report for January to June 2024 spotlights growing corruption cases at local government level where the IG maintains a rather thin, if feeble, presence. It, nevertheless, established there was a spike in cases of abuse of office (27.6 percent), embezzlement of funds (18.8 percent) and misappropriation of funds (11.4 percent).

Additionally, causing financial loss (3.9 percent), false accounting (3.2 percent) and forgery (2.9 percent) also registered as major cases of corruption in local governments in the country.

Left out of pocket

Despite the IG being reduced to conducting just “274 inspections and on spot checks of government projects, public institutions and service delivery points like schools, works, local administration, environment and road construction and hospitals”, many pain points were identified. The report gives several examples where the taxpayer was left out of pocket. It discloses that “corruption in the public sector is mostly exhibited through bribery (27 percent), embezzlement (17 percent) favouritism (11 percent) and nepotism (10 percent).”

It adds: “The findings show that these forms of corruption are higher within the central government compared to the local governments.”

“The main causes of corruption in Uganda is greed, poor supervision of workers, low salaries and lack of stringent punishment for the corrupt and moral decadence,” the report reads in part.

Between January and June 2024, high profile corruption cases totalling 22, as well as 93 other corruption cases in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that the ombudsman investigated, reached a logical conclusion. The high profile cases include abuse of office (11), bribery (two), misappropriation of funds (two) and embezzlement (seven). The Uganda Revenue Authority figured prominently in the high profile cases.

Cracking the whip

Elsewhere, a categorisation of corruption cases conducted in local government in January to June 2024 shows that abuse of office (85 cases or 27.6 percent)and embezzlement of funds (58 cases or 18.8 percent) dominated the bill. Misappropriation of funds (35 cases to 11.4 percent), causing financial loss (12 cases or 3.9 percent) and false accounting (10 cases or 3.2 percent) also featured strongly.

“The [IG] prosecutes public officials and private individuals accused [of having] committed corrupt offences. During the reporting period, the [Inspectorate] concluded 38 prosecution cases: 19 at Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) and 19 before the Leadership Code Tribunal,” the report reveals.

“The results from the prosecutions at the ACD were as follows: 10 convictions, eight withdrawals and one dismissal. This resulted in a conviction rate of 52.6 percent. The results of the prosecutions before the Leadership Code Tribunal were as follows: 17 convictions and two acquittals. This resulted in a conviction rate of 89.5 percent,” it adds.

'Be more proactive'

As the IG advocates for extra resources, Parliament Speaker Anita Among has advised the central government to create more awareness around the ombudsman's service.

Ms Among added that this is because when things go wrong with public services, many people overlook the ombudsman either because of a perceived lengthy process or the belief that they will receive poor service. The Speaker also urged the Inspectorate to be more proactive.

“I know you create awareness to the public about corruption and about misuse of government funds, I want you to increase on that awareness outside there,” Ms Among offered.

She added: “Create friendship with these people, when you create friendship with these people, they will be able to tell you so and so took this and that will be a starting point. So when you create awareness, it will reduce some kind of corruption that is outside there.”

In a similar way, Ms Among promised to ensure the House accords the IG required support to enable it perform its mandate.

“We do appreciate the work you are doing for this country and it is you and us to bring change in this country and we will always give you our unwavering support as Parliament towards that,” she said, adding: “We as Parliament, we know what you are doing and the country knows what you are doing.”

In response, Ombudsman Kamya said her office has already established a working relationship with members of the public in the fight against corruption.

“During the reporting period, the IG prioritised prevention of corruption as the main approach in the elimination of corruption and promotion of strict adherence to the rule of law,” she said.

She added: “Through this prevention method, we have opened up the IG to the public, so we are inviting the public to join the war against corruption and to recognise themselves as victims of corruption.”

Civil society’s two cents

The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) has persistently rallied state authorities to crack a tough whip on implicated persons as one of the major ways to fight the vice in the country.

“We also call upon law enforcement to investigate all cases of corruption and misuse of power and ensure the culprits are presented before the law,” CSBAG recently stated in a statement.