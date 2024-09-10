Uganda Martyrs’ relics returned home

A jovial mood engulfed Entebbe International Airport the VIP section on Monday as clerics, led by Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala, along with political leaders and scholars, welcomed the first-class relics of the Uganda Martyrs back from Rome.

The relics will be publicly exhibited for the first time in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Uganda Martyrs' canonization, set to take place in Kampala in the coming weeks.

Receiving the relics, Archbishop Ssemogerere emphasized the importance of honoring the martyrs for their spiritual contributions and their role in drawing pilgrims from around the world each June 3rd.

“It’s a matter of faith that these are individuals who chose to sacrifice their lives for Jesus Christ. They are now canonized saints in Heaven, praying for us. We are honored to be close to them and to seek their intercession,” he said.

The Archbishop also noted that future generations must understand the martyrs' significance, not just for pilgrimage but as a matter of faith. “While we haven’t opened the relics yet—there are church rituals to be followed before they are displayed—it's fortunate that we have these relics at all. Most were burned to ashes, but God preserved these,” he added.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Henry Okello Oryem expressed gratitude for the Catholic Church’s efforts to repatriate the relics, which had been in Europe for over 200 years.

“This should not be a one-month exhibition. I urge all churches to publicize this event so that people of all ages are aware of our ancestors' history. We should also consider seeking reparations from those who took our ancestors' remains and held them abroad for centuries,” he said.

Ms Jackline Nyiracyiza Besigye, Commissioner for Museums and Monuments at the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Antiquities, noted that the return of the relics would boost religious and faith-based tourism and strengthen Christian faith.

“It’s commendable that Uganda is successfully negotiating repatriations. Recently, we brought back 39 objects now at the Uganda Museum. The return of the Uganda Martyrs' relics is a great honor,” she said.

Prof Patrick Edrin Kyamanywa, Vice Chancellor of Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi, announced that the relics would be displayed in a month-long exhibition at the Rubaga Campus starting this Saturday.

“Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the canonization, we recall the miraculous events that sealed the process, including the healing of two nuns from pneumonic plague through the intercession of the Uganda Martyrs at the Uganda Martyrs Hospital Rubaga,” he said.

Fr Richard Nyombi of the Missionaries of Africa, who accompanied the relics from Rome, shared details of the items, including chains that bound the martyrs, crosses made from the trees where Noa Mawaggali, Matia Mulumba, and Charles Lwanga were tied, as well as the jawbone of Matia Mulumba and a bone of Kalori Lwanga.