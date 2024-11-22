Uganda Martyrs wins 2024 university statistics competition

Uganda Martyrs University (UMU)-Nkozi has emerged as the overall winner of the 2024 annual statistical competition which drew statistics students from five universities.

Two students from each of the five participating universities made presentations on the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) data (200-2024) to address real-world problems, data visualisation completion (this emphasizes creating informative and visually appealing representation of existing data like artistic or informing graphic, graphical impression ) and poster sessions. In the end, UMU was announced the winner gathering 71.6 percent out of 100 percent, followed by Kyambogo University (65 percent), Kampala International University (64.6 percent) ,Makerere University Business School (64 percent) and Islamic University in Uganda (62 percent).

According to Sylvia Ayeera, the coordinator Uganda Statistical Society(USS) ,the symposiums help to bridge gap between academia and the practical needs of the statistical sector .

"We carry out this symposium every year where we give practical guidance to university students so that when they get to fields they can be able to use data to help solve their problems." She said

This year’s symposium organized by Ubos and USS took place at UMU main campus in Nkozi Mpigi District .It was under the theme “ Supporting Education by modernising production of fit- for purpose statistics.”

Statistics students from seven universities took part in the competition including Uganda Martyrs University, Kyambogo University, Kampala International University, Islamic University in Uganda, Makerere University Business School.

Mr Edgar Niyimpa, the head of Department of Professional Services Uganda Bureau of Statistics said students need to have knowledge that will enable them to get employed amid increasing advancement in technology.