Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Uganda Martyrs wins 2024 university statistics competition

Mr Edgar Niyimpa , the head of department professional services at Uganda Bureau of Statistics hands over the award to Mr Keneth Muhumuza, the leader of the students association at UMU. PHOTO/ BRIAN  ADAMS KESIIME  

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

What you need to know:

  • Statistics students from seven universities took part in the competition including Uganda Martyrs University, Kyambogo University, Kampala International University, Islamic University in Uganda, Makerere University Business School.

Uganda Martyrs University (UMU)-Nkozi has emerged as the overall winner of the 2024 annual statistical competition which drew statistics  students from five universities.  

Two students from each of the five participating universities made presentations on the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) data (200-2024) to address real-world problems, data visualisation completion (this emphasizes creating informative and visually appealing representation of existing data like artistic or informing graphic, graphical impression ) and  poster sessions. In the end, UMU was announced the winner gathering 71.6 percent out of 100 percent, followed by  Kyambogo University (65 percent), Kampala International University (64.6 percent) ,Makerere University Business School (64 percent) and Islamic University in Uganda (62 percent).

According to Sylvia Ayeera, the coordinator Uganda Statistical Society(USS)  ,the  symposiums help to bridge  gap between academia and the practical needs of the statistical sector .

Related

"We carry out this symposium every year where we give practical guidance to university students so that when they get to fields they can be able to use data to help solve their problems." She said

This year’s symposium  organized by Ubos and USS took place at UMU main campus in Nkozi Mpigi District .It  was under the theme “ Supporting Education by modernising production of fit- for purpose statistics.”

Statistics students from seven universities took part in the competition including Uganda Martyrs University, Kyambogo University, Kampala International University, Islamic University in Uganda, Makerere University Business School.

Mr Edgar Niyimpa, the head of Department of Professional Services Uganda Bureau of Statistics  said students need to have knowledge that will enable them to get employed amid  increasing advancement in technology.

“As students, you are the future statisticians, analysts, and policymakers who will shape our society by collecting , analyzing and interpreting the data that informs our decisions. In the fast-paced, data-driven world we live in, your role is essential. This symposium is not just a gathering of ideas, but a training ground for developing the skills and insights necessary to produce statistics that serve Uganda effectively,” he said. 

[email protected]

In the headlines