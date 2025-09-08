Uganda mourns Duchess of Kent who represented Queen Elizabeth at Independence

Just a month before Uganda’s Independence Day, the country has joined Britain in mourning the death of the Duchess of Kent, Katharine, who represented the British Crown, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (RIP), at the celebrations to mark Uganda’s independence in 1962. The death of the 92-year-old duchess was announced last Friday by Buckingham Palace, with “deep sorrow”.

“The King and Queen and all members of the Royal Family join the Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly the duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” said the statement, which was also attached to the gates outside Buckingham Palace.

The duchess’ death brings to mind her significant role in Uganda’s history. On October 7, 1962, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, arrived at Entebbe International Airport at 11am to represent Queen Elizabeth II during the country’s celebration of independence from British colonial rule.

“It is unfortunate. On behalf of the country, we extend our condolences to the family and the people of Britain for this loss. Uganda shares a long history with Britain, dating back to independence,” Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the ICT and National Guidance minister, said.

He added: “The Duchess of Kent was here with her husband, representing the Queen, as we attained independence. Her passing is especially poignant because next month, on October 9, we will celebrate our Independence Day.” Attendance at the airport then was by invitation only, although people lined up on Entebbe Road to receive Prince Edward, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, and those who were accompanying him to witness the historic moment as Uganda became a sovereign nation.

Her moments in Uganda

In Entebbe, the duke and duchess were received by then governor, Sir Walter Courts, and his wife, Kabaka Edward Mutesa, then Prime Minister Milton Obote, members of the Cabinet, and Parliament. He inspected a guard of honour mounted by the 4th Battalion of the King's African Rifles, also known as the Uganda Rifles, before heading to the Government House in Entebbe, now the State House. The minister said the Duke and Duchess of Kent were part of the historic celebrations at Kololo Airstrip, now Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where the Union Jack was lowered and Uganda’s black, yellow, and red flag was raised for the first time.

The Duke read out Queen Elizabeth II’s message of goodwill, while the Duchess stood alongside him. From the airport, actions turned to Entebbe harbour for a canoe regatta that saw competitors from different islands face off. In Uganda, the Duchess of Kent is remembered as part of the nation’s independence story.

Photographs from the 1962 celebrations show her smiling alongside the country’s leaders and citizens, a lasting image of the dawn of Uganda’s freedom. Dr Baryomunsi said as Uganda prepares to mark 63 years of independence next month, the death of the duchess is a reminder of the country’s journey from colonial rule to self-governance. “

Her presence at that historic moment is part of our shared history with Britain and reminds us of the progress we have made as a nation,” he said. By press time, Buckingham had not announced the dates of her funeral. The Prince and Princess of Wales in a statement posted on X, said: “The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music.”



