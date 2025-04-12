Uganda moves to plug Shs2 trillion black hole

Uganda’s economic development is being severely hampered by illicit financial flows (IFFs), which have caused the country to lose over Shs2 trillion annually.

The figure, described by several experts as alarming, stems from a range of activities, including money laundering, tax evasion, smuggling, and businesses that close down before or immediately after their tax holidays expire.

In response to this growing challenge, Uganda is set to roll out the pilot phase of an anti-IFFs tracker tool aimed at better tooling policymakers and regulatory bodies to effectively combat and reduce these financial losses. This, it is thought, will boost the nation’s economic growth and development.

The tool, developed by the African Union’s Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals Department (AU-ETTIM) in collaboration with the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA) and the Africa Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), has already been piloted in Namibia and will soon be tested in Ghana, Gabon, Ivory Coast, and Cape Verde.

When the Anti-IFFs Policy Tracker Pilot was launched last month, Denis Kugonza Kateeba, the Commissioner of Tax Investigations at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), emphasised the importance of restoring the integrity of tax systems. This, he stressed, will ultimately prevent the haemorrhaging of taxes and public funds.

The newly introduced tracker tool is expected to provide crucial insights into how government agencies can collaborate more effectively and create comprehensive, data-driven strategies to address IFFs.

The taxman says the tool will provide data that will inform decisions aimed at tackling illicit financial flows. Still rough around the edges, the tool is, per Nelly Busingye—the manager for partnerships and institutional learning at TJNA—being refined during the pilot stage.

This is ahead of its final rollout. TJNA says the pilot will help identify existing loopholes and gaps that perpetrators of IFFs exploit.

"The tool will allow us to monitor government actions and pinpoint necessary improvements. With Western countries reducing aid to Africa, it is more crucial than ever that we find ways to sustain our economies," Busingye said.

Luckystar Miyandazi, the tax and domestic resource mobilisation advisor at the African Union, reckons the impact of the tracker is priceless.

"Uganda has been working on international collaborations to enhance tax transparency and strengthen its capacity to tackle tax evasion and IFFs.

However, challenges remain, as in many countries, and continued commitment is needed to curb IFFs and enhance domestic resource mobilisation.”

The Anti-IFFs Policy Tracking Tool was officially endorsed during the 7th Specialised Technical Committee (STC) on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning, and Integration of AU-ETTIM, held in July 2024.

The outcomes of the Uganda pilot phase will be reported at this year’s Ordinary Session of the STC, where further steps will be discussed to improve efforts in combating illicit financial flows across the continent.