Uganda moves to regulate digital health, protect patient data

The Ugandan government has finalized new digital health guidelines aimed at strengthening the protection of personal health data and regulating the growing use of telemedicine and electronic health platforms across the country.

The guidelines, expected to roll out in phases, target key areas including electronic medical records (EMRs), system interoperability, data protection protocols, and telemedicine.

Officials say the framework is part of a broader effort to standardize digital healthcare delivery and ensure the secure handling of sensitive health information.

But experts warn that the country still faces major gaps in infrastructure, capacity, and awareness.

“We are also very keen on supporting the two regulations that the ministry is developing, one around telemedicine and the other around AI. All of those feed into the data processes,” said Prof Sharifah Sekalala from the University of Warwick during a workshop held in Kampala on Monday.

“Most health facilities don’t have computers or well-trained staff. So the question becomes: how are digital health tools going to help them?” she added.

Prof Sekalala pointed out that many digital tools, used for billing, lab transfers, and patient data sharing, are already in operation without the knowledge of most health workers.

She warned that without robust oversight, patient data may be shared without consent or adequate protection.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated Uganda’s adoption of digital health technologies, including online pharmacies and teleconsultation services.

Hospitals are increasingly shifting from paper-based records to digital systems, and future innovations may further integrate artificial intelligence to automate data entry and patient management.

“People interacting with tools on their phones could, in future, directly connect to national systems,” Prof Sekalala noted.

While the momentum toward digitalization grows, concerns over data privacy have also intensified.

Mr Solomon Muhumuza, a Data Governance and Security Specialist at the Ministry of Health, underscored that Uganda already has legal structures in place to protect health data.

“The Data Protection and Privacy Act of 2019 explicitly classifies health information as sensitive personal data, thereby subjecting it to stringent protections,” Mr Muhumuza said.

The law mandates that health data can only be collected, processed, or shared with the informed consent of the patient.

Health institutions must also allow individuals to access their records, request corrections, or demand data deletion under certain conditions.

In addition, facilities must register with the Data Protection Office and appoint internal data protection officers.

The Computer Misuse Act of 2011 further reinforces protections by criminalizing unauthorized access and cyberattacks that could compromise digital health systems.

Despite these frameworks, health specialists say Uganda must scale up public awareness, staff training, and institutional investment to keep pace with the rapid evolution of digital health technologies.