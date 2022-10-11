Uganda MP missing in Nairobi after boarding taxi to Moi Avenue

Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident where a Ugandan Member of Parliament went missing in the city.

Mr David Wakikona, the Bukigai County (Bududa District) Member of Parliament in Uganda was reported missing after he boarded an Uber taxi from the Kilimani area to the City Center.

The matter was reported to the police at the Kilimani Police Station by Mr Talibet Kibet who was accompanied by Mr Emmanuel Opio.

“Mr Wakikona had checked in at Samura Court along Argwings Kodhek road on October 3, 2022, together with his colleagues and his whereabouts remain unknown,” a report filed at Kilimani Police Station reads in part.

At the time he boarded the motor vehicle from Kilimani in Dagoretti North Sub County, he left behind his colleagues Mr Abdi Kisos, Mr John Ngoya, Mr Paul Busiro and Mr Opio Emmanuel who is the Clerk of the Ugandan National Assembly.

The politician was picked up by a vehicle registration number KCS 466G which was being driven by Mr Robert Wang’ombe, police said.