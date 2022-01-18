Uganda names road after Tutu

In this file photo taken on December 11, 2006 South African Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu gestures during a press conference at the United Nations Office in Geneva.PHOTO/AFP

By  Tom Brian Angurini  &  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Mr Solomon Sebola, the Chargé d’Affaires at the South African High Commission, officiated at the assigning of the road in Katuuso-Buziga, a suburb in Kampala yesterday.

A road has been named in honour of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a prominent South African clergyman who stood against the apartheid and racial segregation in his country from 1948 until the early 1990s.

