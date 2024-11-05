Uganda National Mining Company gets new board

The new board members of the Uganda National Mining Company, have been inaugurated and tasked to oversee the government's equity interests in the mining sector.

The nine-member board, is chaired by James Mukasa Ssebugenyi, who is deputised by James Byagaba. Other members include; Kevin Aanyu, Alaba Agnes, Francis Twinamatsiko, Maria Kiwanuka Nabasirye Kiwana, Alex Binego Zentaro Kwatampora, Wilfred Kokas Aupal, and John Fisher Kanyemibwa.

Eng. Irene Pauline Bateebe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development tasked the new board members to work and drive mineral exploration and value addition to support economic growth, industrialization, and job creation for Ugandans.

She said the board has a responsibility of enhancing the exploration and quantification of at least 58 priority minerals and geothermal resources across Uganda, and adopt affordable technologies throughout the supply chain.

Mr Ssebugenyi said the mining sector has the potential to generate more revenue for the country and drive its economic development.

“Our mission as a new board is to bring together a diverse range of skills and make the impactful changes we all want to see in the economy. We aim to secure Uganda's mineral future and will act decisively in fulfilling our mandate,” he said.

The state minister for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals), Phiona Nyamutoro, said alongside Agriculture, Tourism, Science, and Technology government has identified the mineral sector to drive Uganda's economic growth over the next decade.

"The board's establishment positions the Uganda National Mining Company to maximise national benefits from the mining sector and advance socio-economic transformation," Minister Nyamutoro stated.

Data from the Ministry of energy and Mineral Development shows that the mining sector once contributed around 30 per cent to Uganda’s GDP five decades ago but now accounts for a modest 2.3 per cent. The government’s NDP IV prioritises mining, along with oil and gas, as key drivers for raising Uganda’s economic output from $50 billion to $500 billion in the coming years.

Who are the new board members?

James Mukasa Ssebugenyi – Chairperson

He is an accomplished legal professional with a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University (1991) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre. He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from the Uganda Management Institute and a Diploma in Trial Advocacy from the Washington School of Law. He has represented prominent organizations, including MTN Uganda during its $150 million initial public offering, AMEA Power in establishing a 20MW solar facility, and Pearl Development Group in setting up the Lake Victoria Serena Hotel and Golf Club. Additionally, he has handled significant cases on behalf of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and Total Energies concerning environmental and mineral resource management.

James Byagaba – Vice Chairperson

He is an experienced financial expert with a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Makerere University and a Diploma in Bank Credit and Risk Management from Damelin School of Banking, South Africa. He also holds a Certificate in International Financial Reporting Standards from the Hill Institute, Johannesburg. Currently the Managing Director of Gabas Investments Ltd, Byagaba has served in several managerial roles at Stanbic Bank Uganda and Uganda Commercial Bank. He has also been Vice Chair of the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalization Company and a Board Trustee for the National Insurance Corporation Ltd.

Kevin Aanyu – Board Member

He is a geoscientist with a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Chemistry, a Master’s in Geology, and a PhD in Geosciences from Gutenberg University, Germany. She is a lecturer at Makerere University’s Department of Geology and Petroleum Studies and is involved in examination moderation. Previously, Aanyu served as a geologist at the Department of Geological Survey and Mines under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Agnes Alaba – Board Member

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Chemistry from Makerere University and a Master’s in Geoinformatics from the International Institute of Aerospace Survey and Earth Sciences in the Netherlands. She has also acquired certificates in geological applications, groundwater tracing, spatial data infrastructure, and remote sensing. Currently, Alaba serves as a Commissioner in the Department of Mines and was formerly Assistant Commissioner for Geodata Management.

Francis Twinamatsiko – Board Member

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics, a Master’s in Economic Policy and Planning from Makerere University, and a Master’s in Energy Studies from Dundee University, Scotland. He is currently the Assistant Commissioner in the Tax Policy Department at the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, where he has also served as Principal Economist and Economist.

Maria Kiwanuka Nabasirye Kiwana – Board Member

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA from the London Business School. She is the General Manager of Radio One and Radio Two and serves as a Special Presidential Advisor on Finance. A former Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Kiwanuka has also worked as a Financial Systems Consultant with the World Bank and is a non-state expert with the Global Green Growth Institute.

Dr Alex Binego Zentaro Kwatampora – Board Member

He holds a Master’s in Geosciences from Atlantic International University and a PhD in Geoscience from Selinus University. With certifications in geophysics, mineral resource exploration, and public administration, Kwatampora has worked as a consultant for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and has contributed to the Lake Katwe Salt Project. He is a member of the Technical Advisory Council for Geology in Public Interest (GPI) in Washington, USA.

Wilfred Kokas Aupal – Board Member

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA from Makerere University, along with a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management. Currently a senior lecturer and Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Uganda Technology and Management University, Aupal has previously served as Finance and Administration Manager at Makerere University, Grants Manager at USAID, and Grants Coordinator under USAID.

John Fisher Kanyemibwa – Board Member

He holds a Master’s in Oil and Gas Law from the Institute of Petroleum Studies (affiliated with Uganda Christian University), a Master’s in Commercial and Corporate Law from the University of London, and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University. He is an advocate with H&G Advocates and has overseen dispute resolution for entities like the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company and Makerere University.