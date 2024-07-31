Uganda National Museum closes for 10-month renovation

Mr Simplicious Gessa, the Head of Public Relations at UTB, said: “Uganda National Museum, the oldest in East Africa will undergo significant upgrades, including structural repairs and installation of modern facilities that enhance visitor experience.”



“The upgrades are part of the commitment by the government to promote and preserve Uganda's cultural heritage as well as improve visitor experience at the site that match global standards,” he added.



Ms Jackline Besigye Nyiracyiza, the Ag. Commissioner for Museums and Monuments at the Tourism Ministry was quoted in the statement as saying the museum's exhibitions and artefacts will be carefully relocated and stored to ensure their protection.



"Visitors are encouraged to explore other cultural sites and monuments across Uganda. The regional Museums in Soroti and Kabale will continue to deliver services to the public alongside other historical sites that include Nyero paintings in Kumi, Sir Samuel Baker (Patiko) Fort in Gulu, Bigo Bya Mugyenyi in Sembabule, Kibiro Hot Salt Village and springs in Hoima, Emin Pasha Site in Wedelai, Dolwe Island Rock Paintings sites among others," she noted.



The UTB Chief Executive Officer, Ms Lilly Ajarova on the other hand, said: "We understand the importance of Uganda National Museum as a key site for preservation of Uganda's rich history and culture, provision educational resources, attraction of tourists, support to research as well as our cultural identity.”



“This temporary closure is a vital step to ensure that the museum continues to serve as a premier site for both local and international visitors. We appreciate the public's understanding and support during this period of improvement," she added.