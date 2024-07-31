Uganda National Museum to close for renovation starting today

The Uganda National Museum will be closed for renovations and upgrades starting today and will remain closed for 10 months, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has said.

In a statement released on July 28, UTB said: “The refurbishment aims to preserve and enhance the museum’s rich historical, cultural, and natural heritage for all generations.”

The renovations will include upgrading the existing structures and installing modern facilities.

“The upgrades are part of the commitment by the government to promote and preserve Uganda’s cultural heritage as well as improve visitor experience at the site that match global standards,” the statement reads.

Ms Jackline Besigye Nyiracyiza, the acting commissioner for museums and monuments, said the artefacts in the museum will be relocated and stored to ensure their protection.

She encouraged Ugandans to explore other cultural sites and monuments across the country that remain open.

Ms Lily Ajarova, the executive director of UTB, welcomed the renovations.

“We understand the importance of Uganda National Museum as a key site for the preservation of Uganda’s rich history and culture, provision of educational resources, attraction of tourists, support to research as well as our cultural identity. This temporary closure is a vital step to ensure that the museum continues to serve as a premier site for both local and international visitors,” she said.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities said the renovations will be funded by the World Bank under the additional financing for the Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP-AF),

The ministry says the renovations will also include “the cataloguing, digitising, training, and restoration/rehabilitation/renovation of the Uganda National Museum to meet international standards”.

About the museum

The Uganda National Museum, the oldest museum in East Africa, was established by the British government in 1908. It houses major historical pieces of historical and cultural value.