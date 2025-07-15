Uganda needs over 10,000 rooms to host AFCON - hoteliers

The Uganda Hotel Owners Association has revealed that they need more than 10,000 rooms across the country to be able to accommodate the guests who will be attending the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The country, alongside Tanzania and Kenya, is set to co-host the 2027 Afcon and the Chan tournament. Both events are expected to attract thousands of international visitors, including Caf delegates, teams, sponsors, and fans, which has put additional pressure on the country’s hospitality sector.

According to the hotels, currently Kampala is the only place with just over 600 VVIP rooms, which can only accommodate 600 VVIP Chan officials.

“Uganda, according to the Tourism Marketing Masterplan from the Ministry of Tourism, has 3,800 hotels. And of these, we are part of the Chan Accommodation Committee. And we can comfortably say that Kampala has the hotels to be able to host the over 600 VVIP Chan officials that we are expecting to come into the country,” Ms Jean Byamugisha, chief executive officer, Uganda Hotel Owners Association, said.

She added, “We have an office in Hoima. We are working with the Hoima Local Government, with the Hoima hoteliers to try and make sure that we are able to have the number of rooms that we need for the games that will take place in Hoima. Currently, we need over 10,000 rooms in Hoima.”

Ms Byamugisha explained, they have engaged the prime minister, and hopefully, the government can be able to give their members incentives so that they can expand their hotels and be able to have the right number of rooms in Hoima in time for these games.

Speaking ahead of the annual Hospitality Expo 2025, scheduled for August under the theme “Driving Excellence in Uganda’s Hospitality Industry,” Ms Susan Muhwezi, president of UHOA, said they are lobbying the government for VAT exemptions on materials used in hotels, noting that the hospitality sector was the most affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But even before Covid, prices were already being hiked. Building materials are expensive and not even exempt from taxes. Then you face another challenge: in some areas of the country, there is still no electricity. The government has made some efforts, especially in infrastructure, but it hasn’t reached everywhere. Sometimes, when you go to national parks, you find that the tourism roads are still not done,” Ms Muhwezi said.

She added: “Uganda is known for its friendly, happy, and welcoming people, but that alone is not enough. We need trained, professional personnel from the maintenance staff to the person who welcomes you at the gate, and even the driver who picks you up at Entebbe Airport. They all need to be trained, not only in customer service but also in promoting Destination Uganda.”

Ms Muhwezi, however, said they are lobbying development partners to support exchange programmes for chefs and hospitality workers so they can receive training from international institutions in Switzerland, Germany, Malaysia, and other countries. “We are working closely with Uganda’s ambassadors and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate these exchanges. We also want to send our staff to countries like Kenya and other East African institutions to help build capacity in our service industry,” she added.

In December 2024, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) released a new grading and classification report for accommodation facilities in the country, which indicated that only Speke Resort and Conference Centre met the criteria to be rated as a five-star hotel. The ratings showed that eight accommodation facilities received a four-star rating, 11 were rated three stars, and 30 received a two-star rating. However, some prominent hotels, such as Sheraton, Fairway, and Kampala Serena, among others, did not appear on the list.



