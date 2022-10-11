Uganda not yet independent, says NEED party

Uganda is not yet independent despite celebrating 60 years of escaping colonial rule on Sunday, the leaders of National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), a newly formed political party, have said.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala yesterday, the party secretary general, Mr Uthuman Odaka, said at 60 years, most Ugandans are still wallowing in abject poverty and that there was nothing good to celebrate about.

“A group of people gathered at Kololo ceremonial grounds yesterday (Sunday) to celebrate ‘their’ independence but many Ugandans have no reason to celebrate on empty stomachs, others cannot afford to educate their children due to high fares on top of the current economic crisis. People are in detention without trial, especially those arrested or abducted for political reasons,” Mr Odaka said.

He added: “When colonialists were still here, they robbed a lot of our resources but at least they left us with visible developments such as Mulago hospital, which government have almost failed to maintain to the extent that many of the officials always die from abroad on medical tours. But today we continue to look on as people die of hunger in Karamoja, yet a lot of minerals are mined from their region.”

At the same press conference, NEED party leaders showed their support for the European Union parliament resolution, seeking to stop the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

According to the party spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Tamale, the oil activities in Uganda should be halted to give more time for revision of the policies concerning the sector.

“The 15 percent owned by the government in EACOP shows that Uganda is not ready for the oil project and Ugandans are less likely to benefit from their oil. Even the earlier statements by President Museveni where he always referred to it as “my oil” bring a lot of questions on whether the mineral is national or individually owned. Let EACOP be stopped and Ugandans have a chance to have a say on how to utilise their natural resource,” Mr Tamale said.

Last month, President Museveni vowed to continue with EACOP, calling EU resolutions baseless ideas “of shallow-minded people with limited knowledge about the project.”