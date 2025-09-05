Uganda plans $50 billion tourism revenue, diplomats at forefront

Uganda’s government is calling on its ambassadors and foreign missions to aggressively market the country as a premier tourism and investment destination, targeting a 25-fold increase in visitor numbers over the next decade.

Speaking at an annual retreat in Gulu district attended by over 40 ambassadors and their deputies, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa emphasized the critical role diplomats play in attracting foreign tourists and investment.

“We are supposed to grow 25 fold. Everybody else is growing from single digits, but we are going 25 fold. If we are delivering $1.28 billion right now, by 2035 we should be bringing in over $20 billion,” Kagwa said.

She added that Uganda currently attracts 1.3 million tourists annually and urged missions to help increase this figure to at least 3 million in the near term.

Achieving the ambitious targets, Kagwa said, requires diplomats to actively promote Uganda’s cultural heritage, wildlife, adventure experiences, cuisine, film, sports, faith tourism, and community engagement opportunities.

She also highlighted Uganda’s recognition of its kings and cultural leaders, celebrating coronations as a unique attraction.

“Uganda is more than wildlife. By the way, we are the only country that still recognizes its kings and cultural leaders. Promote this beautiful country to the world,” she noted.

Kagwa further outlined a strategy to enhance tourism experiences through product development, including a focus on Lake Victoria and other water bodies to promote marine tourism.

She said the so-called “blue economy” will be a central pillar of future tourism investment, aiming to attract investors for ventures such as sunset cruises, water sports, and commercialized marine activities.

“Tourism and investment have to move together. We need to make the industry credible. Lake Victoria is going to be commercialized,” she added.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagire, said Ugandan diplomats are already equipped to market tourism alongside other national priorities without necessarily needing dedicated tourism attachés.

“One of the areas we have spent time on is tourism. Missions are integral. They operate in economies where people have resources to spend. Working with UTB, we are positioning Uganda as a major tourism destination,” Bagire said.

He added that diplomats receive training to sell tourism, exports, and negotiate bilateral deals, reinforcing their role in promoting Uganda abroad.

The retreat allows ambassadors to review past performance and strategize for the coming years, with a view to ensuring Uganda achieves the targets set in the National Development Plan IV, which envisions generating $50 billion from tourism by 2035.