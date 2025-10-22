Uganda police 'mistakenly' declare 17 Kiryandongo bus crash survivors dead

Police in Uganda on Wednesday mistakenly declared 17 survivors of a road crash dead after two buses collided in Kiryandongo District.

In their initial statement, police reported that at least 63 people had been confirmed dead and several injured after two buses belonging to different transport companies collided at Kitaleeba Village along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

A Toyota Land Cruiser and a lorry truck also overturned at the scene, killing some of their occupants as the two buses reportedly tried to overtake at the wrong spot.

"The fatal crash involved four motor vehicles; UBF 614X Isuzu bus (Nile Star Coaches), CGO 5132AB 07 Toyota Surf, UBK 647C Tata Lorry and UAM 045V, Isuzu bus (Planet Company)," said the PRO director of traffic and road safety, SP Michael Kananura.



However, hours after the 8 am statement, police said some of the injured had been mistakenly declared dead after they were found unconscious.

"We confirm that the total number of fatalities resulting from the tragic fatal crash along the Kampala–Gulu Highway at Kitaleeba Village stands at 46, according to the latest update from the hospital. At the time of the crash, several victims were found unconscious, and some may have been mistakenly included in the initial fatality count. We are working in close coordination with health and emergency services to ensure accurate and timely updates as the situation develops," reads part of the updated statement issued following the 12:15 am Wednesday crash.









2024 ANNUAL CRIME REPORT

According to their recently released annual crime report, police recorded 25,107 road traffic crashes in 2024, reflecting a 6.4 percent increase from 2023. There were 25,808 casualties in 2024, compared to 24,728 the previous year, marking a 4.4 percent rise. More crashes were reported during daylight than at night, with the highest number (3,780) occurring between 18:00 and 19:59.