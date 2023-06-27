Uganda positions to be second leading producer of vanilla after Madagascar

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has said that Uganda is aiming to establish herself as a strong contender and a dependable source of vanilla, with the ultimate goal of being the second most significant producer after Madagascar, despite an anticipation of a decline in demand and price in the next few harvest seasons in all vanilla growing countries.

The anticipated decline in demand of vanilla is due to reduced global consumer demand and buyers stocking up in anticipation of crop failure in Madagascar, the leading producer of vanilla in the world.

“The issue of quality in Uganda’s vanilla subsector remains critical than ever as Uganda seeks to position itself to be a competitive and reliable origin of vanilla, second to Madagascar,” the State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, Mr Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, said while addressing journalists in Kampala on Tuesday.

He added that the government of Uganda through MAAIF is working in partnership with farmers, district local governments and processors to sustain the quality gains made over the past several years.

Other key promoters of vanilla include; the Association of the Vanilla Exporters of Uganda (VANEX) and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Vines project.

According to Mr Kyakulaga, when given sufficient time to mature, the vanilla beans from Uganda can contain higher levels of vanillin (the primary flavor compound in vanilla) compared to vanilla from any other origin.

He explained that due to the fixed vanilla price policy of Madagascar [the current leading producer of vanilla globally], there are constraints or limitations in the availability and affordability. He expects that more buyers, seeking alternative sources of high-quality vanilla, will turn their attention to other origins such as Uganda.

Mr Kyakulaga warned the public against vanilla malpractices including theft, harvesting pre-mature vanilla beans and de-coloring vanilla green beans through roasting.

He also declared that the appropriate Vanilla Harvest for Season 2023 shall commence on July 17, 2023.

“Following the nationwide visit by the technical staff from my ministry to ascertain the level of maturity of vanilla in all the producing districts, coupled with stakeholders’ consultative meetings at national level, most of our harvest is expected to be ready in the month of July, 2023,” he said.

A 2023 report by Uganda Export Promotion Board, shows that Uganda exported 89.038 tons of cured vanilla worth $8.33 million by March 2023.

According to MAAIF, major markets for Uganda’s vanilla include the United States of America (USA), Indonesia, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Belgium, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, Israel, Mauritius, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Denmark, Check Republic, Switzerland and the Republic of Korea