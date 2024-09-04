Uganda prepares for 2025 Africa Regional Forum

Government has kick started preparatory activities for the eleventh Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) that will be held in 2025.

The annual inter-government platform is jointly convened by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the host government in collaboration with the African Development Bank and the organizations of the United Nations System.

The event is scheduled to take place in Kampala from April 8-10th 2025 under the theme; "driving job creation and economic growth through sustainable inclusive science and evidence based solutions for agenda 2063."

The objectives of the forum include reviewing progress, challenges, and opportunities in SDGs and Agenda 2063 implementation, advocating for effective policy measures, discussing transformative interventions, and adopting outcomes such as a summary with key messages and the Cairo Declaration on sustainable solutions among others.

Speaking at the launch of the preparatory meetings at her office in Kampala on September 4, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the forum comes at a time when Uganda has successfully integrated the SDGS into its third National Development Plan (NDPIII).

“This coordination framework brings together state and non-state actors that are critical in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she said.

She added that NDP III is 90% aligned to SDGs.

Ms Nabbanja said that Uganda is now targeting 100% alignment in the upcoming 4th National Development Plan (NDPIV).

Mr Dunstan Balaba, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister said the launch marked the beginning of Uganda’s journey towards hosting a successful and impactful forum that will further solidify Uganda’s commitment to sustainable development both within its borders and across the African continent.

“The purpose of today’s launch is to tell you about the 11th session of the African Forum on sustainable Development and officially commence the preparatory activities for this 11th session,“ he said.

He added, “This forum will serve as a critical platform to review the progress challenges and opportunities in implementing the SDGs," he added.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms Susan Namondo, speaking at the same meeting encouraged African countries to use the forum and focus on young people to drive their development agenda forward.

“Our young people cannot walk into a job. So, what can we do to make sure that there is an ecosystem out there that supports them to be able that they can go out there and start their own jobs?" She asked.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Deputy Executive Secretary, Mr Antonio Pedro, advised African governments to make the continent a competitive investment destination for both foreign and local investors.

“We must de-risk investment to make Africa an attractive investment destination for both domestic and foreign investors,“ he said.

He added that African governments spend more time creating an enabling environment for foreign direct investments and forget to give the necessary time and space for the domestic investors to equally play their part in country's investment.

This year’s 10th forum was organized in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 23 April to 25 April, 2024.

The agenda 2030 on SDG, is a 15 year program that started in 2016 until 2030 and succeeded the Millennium Development Goals which were adopted in 2000 until 2015.