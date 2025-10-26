Uganda prisons chief decries rising number of female inmates

The Uganda Prisons Service has raised concern over the growing number of female inmates, warning that the increase is worsening congestion and undermining rehabilitation efforts across the country.

Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons and Director of Correctional Services Milton Tiyo said the trend was worrying, especially because many women end up in jail over offences linked to domestic violence and financial distress.

Speaking at the Law Development Centre (LDC) during the 25th anniversary of the Legal Aid Clinic, Mr Tiyo said the current female prison population stands at 3,851, including 1,897 convicts, 1,789 on remand, and 165 judgment debtors — women jailed for failure to repay debts.

“The number is increasing. Please take a lot of interest in these ladies, even those charged with capital offences,” Mr Tiyo said, adding: “In most cases, murder arises from domestic violence.”

He revealed that Uganda’s total prison population currently stands at 78,133 inmates, slightly down from 80,000 two months ago.

“I have 42,257 convicts, which makes 54.1 percent, and 35,274 on remand, which makes 45.1 percent,” he said.

He added: “The remand population is better for us because we actually have space for convicts; the congestion is in towns and cities.”

Mr Tiyo noted that there are also 597 judgment debtors and three children living in prisons with their mothers.

He said congestion and staff shortages make it difficult to properly rehabilitate prisoners.

“Ideally, we should have one staff member for three prisoners, but we now have one for around seven or eight,” he said.

“Though we have reduced the rate, with this number we cannot afford proper rehabilitation,” he added.

During the weekend, Mr Tiyo urged the Legal Aid Clinic to help reduce the number of remand prisoners and push for reforms on jailing debtors.

“Judgment debtors, who are about 600, are a whole prison like an upper prison. Somebody has failed to pay you—how do you expect him or her to pay when in prison? Why not let them stay outside and work so that they pay you rather than us keeping them?” he said.

Justice Eva Luswata of the Legal Aid Clinic Advisory Board said the clinic faces funding and logistical challenges, including supervision, case load pressure, and technology gaps.

“We have geographic and inclusion barriers, and we need interpreters, disability access, and better language coverage to serve poor communities,” she said.

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka pledged continued government support to the Legal Aid Clinic to strengthen its operations and improve access to justice.