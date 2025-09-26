Uganda promised sign language access but interpreters are still missing

Uganda’s Constitution is clear. Article 28(3)(f) states that anyone facing trial who does not understand the language being used must be given an interpreter free of charge.

The goal is fairness: no one should sit in court unable to follow what is happening in their own case.

The Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020 builds on this by spelling out the rights of Deaf people. Section 6(1) makes it a duty for public bodies—such as hospitals, schools, and government offices—to provide sign language interpreters when serving people with hearing impairments.

This is more like a legal obligation than a request.

The Act also sets out how this duty should be managed. Section 6(2) directs the National Council for Disability to create guidelines to guide institutions on when and how to use sign language and interpreters, ensuring the service is consistent everywhere.





Section 6(3) adds another layer, requiring the Uganda National Bureau of Standards to establish standards for sign language so that interpretation across the country is uniform and professional, not improvised or left to chance.

Taken together, the Constitution and the Act make the rights of Deaf people very strong “on paper.” In principle, they should be able to walk into a courtroom, a hospital, or any government office and find interpretation services readily available.

In practice, things look very different. Many hospitals and courts do not have interpreters on staff.

A deaf patient may leave hospital without fully understanding the medicine instructions, or a Deaf witness in court may fail to explain their case clearly because there is no interpreter present. In these cases, rights that appear secure in law vanish in real life.

This is why many say “the interpreter is missing from the room.” The law has created the right, but government has not yet filled the posts, scheduled the interpreters, or paid them as routine staff. The gap is not in the law but in its implementation.

Rights that vanish in practice

In hospitals, the gap can mean life or death. Uganda’s 2022 Demographic and Health Survey reported maternal mortality at 189 deaths per 100,000 live births, despite 91 percent of deliveries taking place in facilities with skilled providers.

Without interpreters, deaf mothers often cannot follow antenatal advice, give informed consent, or understand discharge instructions.

In courts, the absence undermines justice. From that very aforementioned survey, sixteen percent of women reported experiencing sexual violence, including 11 percent within the last year.

Prosecution in such cases requires survivors to narrate events, follow proceedings, and understand medical evidence. Without sign language, cases stall.

“The absence of sign language interpreters to assist medical practitioners … violates several rights of those persons under the constitution,” said Labila Sumayah Musoke, a Health and Human Rights Lawyer, right after a 2023 petition before the Constitutional Court seeking to compel government to recruit more sign language interpreters in public hospitals.

That petition failed, however, on grounds that it had been wrongly filed before the Constitutional Court, as there was nothing in it warranting a constitutional interpretation.

In a unanimous ruling, the five judges advised that the Constitutional Court does not handle matters concerning the violation and enforcement of human rights—such cases should instead be filed before competent courts such as the High Court.

“In my view, the present petition alleges violation of rights and is consequently for enforcement of rights. The petitioners allege that the omission by the government to ensure the availability of enough sign language interpreters at both public and private health facilities … violates several rights of those persons under the constitution,” Justice Elizabeth Musoke, who wrote the lead decision, held.

The other judges were Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Christopher Madrama, Monica Mugenyi and Christopher Gashirabake.

The petitioners—Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), the Uganda National Association of the Deaf (UNAD), and Ms Josephine Namusisi—had quipped that people with disabilities, especially those with hearing impairment, face serious challenges in accessing social services such as healthcare.

Their argument was that the shortage of interpreters in health facilities impedes the delivery of effective services to Deaf persons.

Although the justices dismissed the petition, they acknowledged the challenges faced by people with disabilities and recommended stronger protections. “I wish to comment that Persons with Disabilities face barriers that prevent them from enjoying their rights,” Justice Musoke noted.

Government officials agree that the law’s promise has yet to be delivered. In September 2022, Hellen Asamo, Minister of State for Disability Affairs, told Parliament: “The Ministry of Public Service should … have all public institutions staffed with sign language interpreters, for meaningful inclusion of the deaf community at work.”

In March 2023, the Ministry of Public Service created positions for interpreters in referral hospitals. A year later, the Ministry of Health promised to begin recruitment. To date, nothing much has changed.

Advocates push back

Still, frustration runs deep. After the Constitutional Court dismissed the petition, Robert Nkwangu, Executive Director of the Uganda National Association of the Deaf, declared: “The court’s pronouncement has failed the deaf community, which is marginalised.”

For civil society leaders, the issue is not policy but practice.

“Every hand that learns to sign brings us closer to a society where communication is a right, not a privilege,” said Alex Ogwal, founder of Sign Language for All.

Beyond the paper rights

The message from across the spectrum is clear: Uganda has done the hard part on paper. The Constitution and the Persons with Disabilities Act leave no ambiguity. The test now is logistics — rostering interpreters in hospitals and courts, setting standards, and treating sign language as routine as hospital beds or court adjournments.

Until then, the interpreter’s empty chair will remain the gap between rights guaranteed and rights delivered.