Uganda pushes for elimination of trade barriers to boost regional trade

Ambassador Richard Kabonero, Uganda's National Coordinator for the Northern Corridor Integrated Projects (NCIPs), has emphasised the need to eliminate intra-trader barriers to enhance trade within the region.

"We must appreciate the critical importance of eliminating trade barriers and enhancing infrastructure to facilitate smoother regional trade within the Northern Corridor," Kabonero said at the Single Customs Territory (SCT) and Immigration, Tourism, Trade, and Services (ITTLS) Cluster meetings in Kigali, Rwanda last Friday.

The Northern Corridor connects the Port of Mombasa in Kenya with cities in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.

Kabonero noted that the objectives of the Single Customs Territory, including seamless flow of goods and lowering clearing costs, must be upheld to boost trade in the region.

Uganda remains committed to regional integration and economic transformation through the NCIPs, Kabonero said.

"Together with our regional partners, we are committed to realizing tangible benefits that will uplift the livelihoods of our people."

The NCIPs initiative aims to overcome physical and administrative barriers to trade, with a focus on infrastructure projects like the Standard Gauge Railway and trade facilitation measures.