Uganda pushes for UN reforms in international financial institutions

President Museveni has called on the United Nations (UN) to push for reforms of governance in international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to ensure that developing countries have a meaningful voice and representation.

The remarks were delivered by Uganda’s Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, on September 24, during the first biennial summit for a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient global economy, on day three of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York.

Mr Museveni said if the reforms are implemented, they will enable developing countries, including Uganda, to have a meaningful voice and a decent income to support their economic development. He suggested reforms like a global financial safety net, improving access to special drawing rights, and increasing global financial regulations that increase the cost of capital and the global salary.

"Uganda calls for inclusive and transparent international financial institution reforms and strengthening international tax cooperation within a truly inclusive framework, which is essential to ensure that developing countries can mobilize domestic resources effectively and equitably," Mr Museveni said in a statement read by Ms Alupo. "We urge the international community to fully support the implementation of the suggested reforms and all earlier standards. Developing countries require policies and space to accelerate their efforts toward realizing sustainable development, which is fundamental in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."

During the same event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to leaders to strengthen cooperation, promote peace and security, and find solutions to end crises like the Israel-Palestine conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war.

"Every day of continued fighting undermines the chances for diplomacy to succeed and increases the dangers of further escalation; we cannot afford to lose the current, fragile diplomatic momentum. We see humans treated as less than human, and we must call it out," Mr Guterres stressed.

On Tuesday during the UNGA address, US President Donald Trump reiterated the need to protect human rights and end the development of biological weapons. He criticised the UN, stating that it often creates new problems instead of solving existing ones.

The United Nations General Assembly's 80th session started on September 22 and will run until September 30, bringing together heads of state and delegates from around the world. Uganda's President is represented by Ms Alupo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Jeje Odong, UN permanent representative and Ambassador Mr Adonia Ayebare, among other officials.

The UN is celebrating 80 years since its formation in 1945, with a mission to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among states, and promote international cooperation.

The UN comprises six organs: the General Assembly, Security Council, Economic and Social Council, International Court of Justice, Secretariat, and Trusteeship Council, with membership worldwide.



