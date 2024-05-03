Uganda questions rationale of UK sanctions against Speaker, two ex-ministers

Government of Uganda has said it will engage the British High Commission in the country and the government of United Kingdom to understand the reasoning behind sanctions imposed on Ugandan Parliament Speaker Anita Among and two former ministers.

On Tuesday, Britain announced its first-ever corruption-related sanctions against Uganda, targeting Ms Among, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Ms Agnes Nandutu, both former ministers responsible for the restive mineral-rich Karamoja region. The sanctions consist of travel bans and asset freezes.

Britain's deputy foreign minister, Andrew Mitchell, alleged in a statement that Kitutu and Nandutu stole a significant quantity of iron sheets from a government-funded housing initiative intended to aid vulnerable communities in Karamoja. Among was said to have benefitted from the stolen materials.

In a May 2 statement, Uganda's State Minister for Foreign affairs/ regional affairs, Mr John Mulimba, said Parliament of Uganda reflects the legitimate voice and aspirations of the Ugandan people.

"It is with surprise, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda learnt of a statement issued on the official website of the United Kingdom government on April 30, 2024, announcing the imposition of sanctions on 'Ugandan politicians charged with corruption,” he said.

According to Mr Mulimba, the statement glosses over the fact that two cases mentioned had been uncovered by the government's own investigative agencies and are currently being handled under the Ugandan courts of law.

“The two on the charge sheet, therefore, remain under the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. The third person mentioned in the sanctions regime (Ms Among) has not yet been charged by the Director of Public prosecutions in the above mentioned cases. We, therefore, seek to find the rationale for actions taken by the British Government in this sanctions designation,” he added.

However, several Ugandans, including opposition leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine welcomed the sanctions. He questioned the ability of Ugandan courts to impartially try high-ranking government officials, expressing concern about the country's justice system's potential bias.

During a Friday plenary session, Ms Among claimed the sanctions stemmed from her opposition to homosexuality. She linked them to her role in presiding over the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which was later signed into law by President Museveni.

The Speaker downplayed the sanctions, stating that she neither owns property in the UK nor desires to travel there. She emphasized her loyalty to Uganda and dismissed the accusations.

"I am told [that] I have so many assets in the UK and lots of accounts in the UK. Unfortunately, I have only been in the UK once. I don't even have a pussycat in the UK. I have always said that I have a permanent passport to Bukedea and Buyende districts. I don't need a visa to UK. So, honorable members, you need to be very firm and fight for your position. Just imagine it is your kid who is being sodomized. I have interacted [with some officials] and we have gotten to know what the sanctions are about. At an appropriate time, the Head of State will also respond to it because it is an indictment on the Parliament of Uganda," she said.