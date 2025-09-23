Uganda Railway resumes cargo operations after seven months

The Uganda Railway Corporation (URC) has resumed cargo transportation after a seven-month suspension. According to URC management, the revival of rail cargo services is expected to boost the country’s regional trade.

“We have resumed transportation of containers for our customers, including coils for roofing and wheat bound for Namanve Industrial Park,” URC’s managing director Benon Kajuna said at the weekend. He explained that a bilateral agreement with Kenya had paved the way for shipments via the Port of Mombasa, a crucial gateway for landlocked countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, the DR Congo and South Sudan.

“I give credit to the revival of successful talks with Kenya, which addressed concerns over Uganda’s ageing rail network and safety protocols. The deal now allows Ugandan wagons access to Mombasa, a move that is key to economic growth,” he added.

Two weeks ago, URC successfully transported 40 containers from Mombasa to Liberty ICD in Namanve in just three days. Mr Mathias Mutyaba, the chairperson of the industrial park, told Monitor that wagon movements to Kenya had been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing construction of concrete pillars along the railway tracks.

He stressed that the arrival of more containers at Namanve Industrial Park would encourage investors to expand their facilities to meet rising demand.

“These wagons are crucial for carrying heavy cargo that is restricted from road transport in Uganda, emphasising the importance of rail transport for handling such loads,” he said.

Benon Kajuna, Director URC

Despite URC’s annual handling capacity of nearly one million tonnes, current volumes remain low at 290,000 tonnes. Mr Kajuna revealed that Shs917 billion was required in short-term investment to repair four mainline locomo-tives, acquire wagons and modernise infrastructure. He admitted that URC’s locomotives, wagons and coaches were outdated, with spare parts shortages complicating repairs. Unserviced engines, he added, consumed excessive fuel, worsening operational losses. Mr Kajuna also pointed to a lingering Shs1.5 trillion maintenance debt left behind by concessionaires who abandoned the project in 2018.

Rehabilitation push

A government-funded, EU-backed initiative to rehabilitate the 375km Tororo–Gulu rail line is expected to be completed by February next year. The corridor is projected to boost cargo flows to northern Uganda, South Sudan and the DR Congo. Mr Kajuna called for further investment, noting that President Museveni had directed talks with a Spanish firm to procure new coaches. URC has recently urged the government to allocate at least Shs500 million annually for repair and maintenance of the national railway network. This, Mr Kajuna argued, would improve train speeds, enhance safety and ease the financial burden of road maintenance. “I made this appeal while meeting Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises on August 6...,” he explained.

SUSTAINABILITY PLAN