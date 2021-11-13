Prime

Uganda Railways new locomotive derails

Uganda Railways staff pictured fixing the railway line and new locomotives. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE 

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

One of the four Uganda Railways locomotives which were acquired recently derailed Saturday morning. 
The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) managing director, Mr Stanley Ssendegeya told this reporter that the locomotive derailed at the new triangle which has been modified for the new locomotives to turn.
In the locomotive industry, a triangle is an area where the train turns to face another direction. The alternative would be a turntable which is built like a weigh bridge that a train would drive onto and it is made to turn automatically. 

