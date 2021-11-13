Uganda Railways new locomotive derails

One of the four Uganda Railways locomotives which were acquired recently derailed Saturday morning.

The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) managing director, Mr Stanley Ssendegeya told this reporter that the locomotive derailed at the new triangle which has been modified for the new locomotives to turn.

In the locomotive industry, a triangle is an area where the train turns to face another direction. The alternative would be a turntable which is built like a weigh bridge that a train would drive onto and it is made to turn automatically.

According to Mr Ssendegeya, they hope to have the triangle ready by Monday so that the locomotives move to Jinja to collect cargo.

“The first one successfully went to Malaba on Friday and it is expected to return either today or tomorrow,” he said.

In June last year, government approved Shs1.39 trillion loan for URC to undertake repairs of the 215km-long long railway line from Kampala to Malaba.

Early this week, the URC officials told Parliament that the government was fixing the curves and turning points at various intervals so that the 8-year-old locomotives can be fully used.

For government to benefit from the locomotives, URC jetted into South African experts to train URC staff on how to operate the trains.

The training, according to the URC officials, has so far taken just over a month.

