Prime

Uganda ranked 3rd best in Tobacco regulation

Tobacco smoking is considered harmful to humanity by the World Health Organization. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

KFM

What you need to know:

  • Government recently sought a supplementary budget of Shs11.2b (about $3.1m) to compensate tobacco farmers who were demanding pay from two tobacco companies.

Uganda has been ranked the third best country in the world in regard to effective tobacco control.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.