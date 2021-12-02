Uganda readies for disasters as EA countries rank high on risk index

Residents of Namasuba area in Kampala, Uganda, cross a flooded street after a heavy downpour. The government is working on a new disaster response plan. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

By  GILBERT MWIJUKE

What you need to know:

  • In the previous years, Uganda has been responding – often ineptly – to disasters way too late. In 2020, the Desert Locust Livelihoods Impact Assessment Report said, the locust invasion affected the food security and livelihoods of 749,515 households in the Acholi, Elgon, Karamoja, Lango and Teso sub-regions.

There’s a transition in approach, from response to preparedness by ensuring timely access to and use of accurate information to guide decision-making

