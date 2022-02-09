Uganda ready to work with anyone elected to lead Kenya – Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni. PHOTO | PPU

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s general elections are scheduled for August 9, 2022, when the President, members of the National Assembly and Senate, county governors, and members of the 47 county assemblies shall be elected.

President Yoweri Museveni has said that like it has always been, Uganda is ready to work with whoever is elected by the people of Kenya as President.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.