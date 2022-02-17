Uganda receives more Japanese volunteers

The volunteers were received by Ugandan state minister for foreign affairs Okello Oryem (C) at an occasion to also celebrate twenty years of the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers program in Uganda at Hotel Africana in Kampala. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Ugandan state minister for foreign affairs Okello Oryem underlined the contribution of the volunteers and the Japanese government towards development.

Uganda has received an undisclosed number of Japanese overseas volunteers, extending the tally of those that have come in the country to at least 760 over the last 20 years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.